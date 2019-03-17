High school baseball: Parish teams dominate Louisiana vs. Arkansas tournament

The first Battle of the Borders: Louisiana vs. Arkansas tournament was a one-sided affair in favor of Louisiana and specifically Bossier Parish teams.

Host Parkway, Haughton and Benton went 6-0 against the Arkansas teams on Saturday, completing an 11-0 two-day run.

Parkway (11-4) defeated defending Class 4A champ Nashville 5-4 and Class 3A champ Harding Academy 18-14. Haughton (12-2) downed Harding 4-2 and Nashville 7-0. Benton (14-4) defeated Morrilton 10-2 and Vilonia 11-0.

Nashville won the only game for Arkansas, defeating Evangel Christian 7-6 on Friday.

At Parkway, Collier Cloinger and Christion Rayner had two hits each against Nashville. Caleb Reese had a double and two RBI.

Eric Brown, who struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings of relief, got the win.

Parkway had 14 hits and took advantage of a slew of errors against Nashville.

Peyton Lewis went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI. Cloinger went 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Reese smacked two triples. Amani Larry had two hits, including a double. Christian Vicknair went 2-for-4. Eric Brown had a double.

The Panthers used seven pitchers. Larry, who gave up one hit in 1 1/3 innings, got the win.

At Haughton, Peyton Stovall went 2-for-3 with a triple against Harding. CJ McWilliams went 2-for-3 with a double. Landon Thompson had a double.

Jameson Rose, who didn’t allow a run in 1 2/3 innings of relief, got the win. Dawson Hunt, who didn’t allow a hit in his two innings and struck out four, got the save.

McWilliams went 2-for-3 with a double against Nashville. Jonathan Sewell had a double and two RBI.

Thompson got the win. He allowed three hits and no earned runs while striking out four in five innings.

Haughton opens District 1-5A play at Byrd on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

At Benton, Sam Simmons had a triple, double and three RBI against Morrilton. Tanner Timms and Cade Scott had two hits each.

JT Brice had two RBI. Daniel Halbert had a double.

Starter Grayson Gates allowed three hits and one earned run with three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Cade Patty got the win in relief. He allowed just one hit and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.

Simmons, who had an outstanding tournament, went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in the five-inning game against Vilonia.

Clint Lasiter had a triple. Timms and Scott had one double and two RBI each.

Cameron Ross went the distance, allowing five hits while striking out five.

Benton faces St. Louis Catholic at Louisiana College on Tuesday at 6.

Airline (7-7) picked up a win in the Sulphur tournament Saturday, defeating the host team 3-2.

Bryson Connell went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Chris Lutterman had two hits. Will Tynes had an RBI-double.

Dalton Burrell allowed three hits and struck out eight in four innings. Caden Jones allowed one run over the final three innings and struck out five.

Airline hosts Parkway in a District 1-5A opener Tuesday at 6.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches and found of teams’ GameChanger accounts.