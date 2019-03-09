High school baseball: Parish teams have mixed results in Jason Bland tournament; Bossier wins two in Lakeview tourney

Bossier Parish teams had mixed results on the first two days of the Airline Jason Bland Memorial Tournament.

Airline defeated Benton 6-5 Thursday and lost to Texas High 6-5 in nine innings Friday.

Benton also lost a close one to Parkway 6-4 Thursday. The Tigers rebounded with a 12-4 victory over Captain Shreve on Friday.

Haughton lost to Ruston 10-4 on Thursday and then came back to defeat Texas High by the same score Friday.

After defeating Benton on Thursday, Parkway fell to Ruston 5-4 Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bossier Bearkats picked up two victories in the Lakeview Tournament, defeating Pleasant Hill 14-4 Thursday and Lakeview 10-0 Friday.

Airline scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Benton.

Hayden Travinski led off the inning with a single and was replaced by courtesy runner Jamal Martin.

With two outs, Christopher Lutterman reached base on a hard groundball to the left side of the infield.

With two strikes, Hayden Lope lined a single to center field scoring Martin from second to tie it at 5.

Cole Broadway then lifted a walk-off double to center field. It was his second double of the game.

Travinski went 2-for-4 with a triple.

Tyler Thurman, who allowed one hit and no runs in the final 1 2/3 innings, got the win. Starter Bryson Connell scattered six hits and struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings.

Benton’s Brennan Blaylock went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Cameron Ross went 2-for-3 with a double. Cole Horton also had a double.

Starter Brock Van Hoy allowed three hits in five innings and struck out seven.

Airline’s game against Texas High was tied at five after seven. Texas High scored one in the top of the ninth.

Travinski went 3-for-3 with a triple and double. Broadway and Connell had doubles.

Parkway’s Eric Brown went 3-for-4 with a home run and double in the Panthers’ win over Benton.

Amani Larry had a double and two RBI.

Starter Hayden Knotts, who allowed three earned runs, went four innings for the win.

Brown got the save. He didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Benton’s Clint Lasiter went 2-for-3 with a double. Sam Simmons also had a double.

Landon Joyner went the distance, scattering seven hits and striking out 11.

The Tigers got going offensively in a big way in the win over Shreve, cranking out 16 hits.

Daniel Halbert went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI. Blaylock went 3-for-5 with a triple and double.

Simmons had two hits and two RBI. Cole Horton also had two hits. JT Brice went 2-for-3 with a double. Cade Scott had two hits, including a double. Cameron Ross had two RBI.

Grayson Gates went four innings for the win. He allowed four hits and no earned runs with five strikeouts.

Parkway led Ruston 2-1 after six innings, but the Bearcats put four on the board in the top of the seventh. The Panthers rallied in the bottom of the inning but came up one run short.

Peyton Lewis went 2-for-4. Brown hit a solo home run.

Starter Parker Stevens allowed just four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Haughton’s Dustin Barron went 3-for-3 in the win over Texas High.

Brock Breed had two hits and four RBI. Caleb Green went 2-for-3 with a double. Carter Griffin went 2-for-2 with two RBI.

Brodie Shankle picked up the win. He didn’t allow an earned run or walk a batter in 4 2/3 innings.

Peyton Stovall and Green both went 2-for-3 against Ruston. Breed had a double.

Bossier’s Coleman Beeson pitched a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts against Lakeview.

Jon-Mikal Robertson went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Jamaal Brooks went 2-for-4 with a double against Pleasant Hill. Chase Bounds had a double and walked three times. Beeson drove in two runs.

Bounds allowed just one hit in six innings and struck out seven.

