High school baseball: Parish teams have mixed results Saturday in Trey Altick tournament

Parish teams had mixed results in the Monroe-area Trey Altick Invitational on Saturday.

Airline (5-3) defeated Eunice 8-3 after losing to Greenbrier, Ark., 5-4 earlier in the day.

Benton (6-2) defeated Walker 4-0 before falling to University Lab 6-0.

Parkway (4-3) dropped games to Zachary 2-0 and Tioga 7-4.

Bossier (1-4) split games in the North Caddo tournament, defeating the host Rebels 6-5 in eight innings and losing to Grace Christian 19-13.

Airline’s Hayden Travinski went 2-for-4 with a home run in the win over Eunice. Hayden Lope went 2-for-3.

Dalton Burrell blasted a three-run home run in Airline’s six-run fourth. Bryson Connell had a double before Burrell’s homer.

Caden Jones got the win.

Parkway pitcher Parker Stevens turned in an outstanding performance against Zachary, allowing just two hits and one earned run.

The Panthers managed only two hits in the pitchers’ duel. Amani Larry had both of them.

Caleb Reese went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI against Tioga. Christian Vicknair, Brady Norcross and Hayden Knotts all had two hits.

The Panthers led 3-1 after four, but the Indians took the lead with five in the bottom of the fifth.

Benton’s Brock Van Hoy pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts against Walker.

Clint Lasiter went 2-for-4 with a double. Sam Simmons tripled and Brennan Blaylock doubled.

Coleman Beeson went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Bossier’s win over North Caddo. He also started on the mound, allowing two hits and striking out eight in six innings.

Avery Williams, who pitched the seventh, got the win in relief. Preston Williams didn’t allow a hit in the eighth.

Beeson went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI against Grace Christian. Jon-Mikal Robertson had two hits and three RBI.

Jamaal Brooks had two hits and two RBI.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches or found on team’s GameChanger accounts.