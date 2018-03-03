The Parkway Panthers remained undefeated with a 7-1 victory over Vilonia, Ark., in the Trey Altick tournament Friday.

Eric Brown went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Panthers (6-0). Derious Bradford had a double.

Brown and Amani Larry both stole home. Matthew McKee allowed five hits and no earned runs while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings. George Booras didn’t allow a hit and struck out four in 1 2/3 innings.

Elsewhere in the Monroe-area Altick tournament, the Airline Vikings lost to Sterlington 8-0 and Holy Cross 10-1 Friday. Airline rebounded with a 9-1 victory over Lutcher on Saturday.

Hunter Hollis went 2-for-3 against Sterlington. Bryson Connell went 2-for-3 with a double against Holy Cross. Dalton Burrell had two hits, including a double. Hollis also had two hits.

Jack Navalance went 3-for-3 with two doubles against Lutcher. Connell also had three hits. Harrison Tauzin went 2-for-4 with a double.

Connell went six innings. He allowed four hits and struck out seven.

Haughton dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Lutcher on Friday.

Cameron Townsend allowed five hits and struck out eight. He also went 2-for-3.

Benton routed Sylvan Hills, Ark., 10-1 Friday.

Seven Tigers had hits. Peyton Long went 2-for-3. Garrett Hable had three RBI. Cole Horton, Sam Simmons and Clint Lasiter had two RBI apiece.

Colbey Sharp allowed two hits and struck out eight in five innings.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com