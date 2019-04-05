High school baseball: Parkway avenges loss to Byrd; Airline gets non-district victory

The Parkway Panthers picked up a key District 1-5A victory Thursday, defeating the Byrd Yellow Jackets 4-1 at Byrd’s field at LSUS.

In a non-district game, Airline shut out Summerfield 19-0 at Airline.

Parkway and Byrd went into Thursday’s game with one district loss each. The Panthers avenged an 8-5 loss to the Jackets in Game 1 Tuesday.

Parkway (19-5, 7-1) leads the district followed by Byrd (10-14, 4-2), Evangel Christian (11-11, 5-3), Haughton (17-6, 4-4), Airline (12-11, 2-4), Captain Shreve (11-12, 2-4) and Southwood (14-10, 0-6).

At LSUS, Parkway’s Eric Brown contined his stellar season, going 3-for-3 with a double.

Hayden Knotts went the distance. He allowed seven hits and struck out five with no walks.

Meanwhile, the Panthers took advantage of six walks. Knotts was also hit twice by pitches.

Collier Cloinger gave Parkway a 2-1 lead with a home run over the right-field fence with two outs in the top of the third. Christian Vicknair, who reached on a dropped third strike, also scored.

It remained a one-run game through six.

Amani Larry led off the top of the seventh with walk and advanced to second on a groundout. He moved to third on a Brown single.

Larry scored on Caleb Reese’s groundout to the shortstop. Peyton Lewis was intentionally walked, putting runners at first and second. Hunter Holder walked to load the bases. Knotts walked on five pitches, scoring the final run.

Knotts retired the final nine Byrd batters.

At Airline, 11 Vikings combined for 13 hits in the five-inning game. Hayden Travinski went 2-for-3 with a triple, double and four RBI.

Dalton Burrell went 2-for-2 with a triple. Chris Lutterman smacked a two-run home run. Will Tynes had a double and two RBI. Cole Tabor had two RBI.

Starter Kyle Elledge allowed two hits in three innings. Trevor Henry and Hunter Clemons didn’t allow a hit in the final two innings.