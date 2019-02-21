High school baseball: Parkway, Benton pick up wins in Parkway event

The Parkway Panthers and Benton Tigers both defeated Pleasant Grove, Texas, in the first games of the Nathan George Louisiana Texas Shootout at Parkway.

The Panthers won 4-3 and the Tigers won 5-3.

The event, hosted by Parkway, was scheduled to get underway Thursday with games at Parkway, Haughton and Evangel Christian. But with heavy rain in the forecast, the three teams decided to move their games to Wednesday at Parkway.

The event is scheduled to continue Friday and Saturday, weather permitting. Games are also scheduled at Benton.

The Bossier High Invitational tournament was also scheduled to start Thursday and run through Saturday with games at Bossier’s field at Rusheon Middle School and Southwood.

Caleb Reese had two of Parkway’s five hits and an RBI.

Starter Collier Cloinger went four innings for the win. He allowed two hits and one earned run while striking out eight.

Parkway (2-0) led 4-2 after six innings. Pleasant Grove scored a run on a passed ball to get within one in the seventh and had the bases loaded with two outs. But Hayden Knotts induced a ground ball to end the game.

Benton scored all five of its runs in the first inning.

Clint Lasiter, Cole Horton, Sam Simmons and Daniel Halbert all had hits in the inning. Simmons, Halbert, Tanner Timms and Cade Scott had one RBI apiece.

Benton (2-0) got only more hit in the game, a single by Halbert, who went 2-for-3.

Landon Joyner got the win. He struck out seven and gave up three hits in four innings. Cameron Ross allowed three hits in three innings and struck out four.

