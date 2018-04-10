Matthew McKee pitched a one-hitter as the Parkway Panthers defeated the Haughton Bucs 10-0 in five innings in a District 1-5A baseball game Monday at Parkway.

Parkway improved to 20-5 overall and 8-1 in district. The Panthers are tied for first in the loss column with Captain Shreve (25-2, 6-1). Haughton (14-13, 6-3) is in third followed by Evangel Christian (10-16, 4-4),Airline (10-16, 2-5). Byrd (10-16, 1-6) and Southwood (3-22, 0-7).

Elsewhere, Benton swept Woodlawn by scores of 17-0 in a District 1-4A doubleheader at Benton. In a non-district game, Bossier fell to Summerfield 9-6 at Summerfield.

The Parkway-Haughton game was originally scheduled for last Thursday. It was postponed because of wet field conditions. The teams are scheduled to complete the two-game set at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Haughton.

The Panthers led 3-0 after three innings then broke the game open with six in the bottom of the fourth.

Eric Brown and Peyton Lewis both singled in the inning. Lewis’ came with two outs and it scored two. Caleb Reese doubled in a run. Amani Larry and Derious Bradford had sacrifice bunts.

Larry went 3-for-3 with a double in the game. Brown went 2-for-2 and also walked twice. Bradford had two hits and two RBI. Eric Williams went 2-for-3.

McKee took a no-hitter into the top of the fifth. CJ McWilliams broke it up with a two-out single to right field.

McKee struck out two, walked two and hit two batters.

At Benton, Cade Scott, Peyton Long, Brennan Blaylock and Clint Lasiter all had three RBI in the first game, which went two innings.

Norris went 2-for-2 in the second game. Garrett Hable and Scott had three RBI each.

Benton improved to 17-10 overall and 6-1 in 1-4A. The Tigers are tied for first in the loss column with North DeSoto (15-11, 4-1), Minden (14-7, 3-1) and Northwood (15-5, 2-1).

Benton opens a two-game series against Minden on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Benton.

In a District 1-5A game Saturday, the Airline Vikings defeated Southwood 7-2 at Airline

Hayden Travinski went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Chris Hayes also drove in two runs.

Jerry Couch allowed just one hit in six innings and struck out 10.

The teams are scheduled to complete the series Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Southwood.

At Summerfield, Rangel Miller went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Bossier. Kaleb Harlow had a double.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts or received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com