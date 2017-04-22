The Parkway Panthers and Bossier Bearkats posted baseball victories Friday.

Parkway defeated 2016 Class C state champion Claiborne Christian 4-2 in West Monroe in the Panthers’ final regular-regular season game.

Parkway (18-14) was No. 25 in the latest Class 5A power rankings on the Louisiana Sportsline website. The Panthers will be going to the playoffs for the first time since moving up to Class 5A in 2011-12.

Bossier completed a District 1-4A sweep of Woodlawn 18-5 at the Bearkats’ field at Rusheon Middle School. The Bearkats finished the season 14-18 overall and 6-8 in 1-4A.

At West Monroe, Parkway’s Melvin Fayard pitched a four-hitter. Peyton Lewis went 2-for-4. Clayton Webb had a triple.

Parkway broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Amani Larry led off with a single, advanced to second on an error and scored on Collier Cloinger’s single. Caleb Reese’s one-out single scored Cloinger.

At Rusheon, Kevin McCuthen went 4-for-4 with three RBI. Kaleb Harlow had two hits, including a double.

Kevin Bonapart, Russell James and Xavier Murphy combined to throw a no-hitter.

