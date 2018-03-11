The Parkway Panthers completed a perfect 4-0 run in Airline’s Jason Bland Memorial Tournament with two victories Saturday.

The Panthers won in different ways. They defeated Texas High 11-10 in a game with 20 hits and Ruston 2-0 in a pitchers’ duel.

Elsewhere, Haughton and Airline split games on the final day of the tournament. The Bucs defeated Neville 10-1 and lost to West Ouachita 6-2. The Vikings defeated Benton 3-0 and lost to West Ouachita 14-8.

Benton also lost to Captain Shreve 12-7 in the tournament Saturday.

At Parkway, Peyton Lewis hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to win it.

The Panthers (11-1) tied the game at 10 with two runs in the sixth. Hayden Knotts walked, advanced to second on Amani Larry’s single, reached third on a passed ball and scored on Eric Brown’s groundout.

Caleb Reese brought home Larry with a single.

Larry went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Lewis also went 2-for-3, including a double. Reese had two hits. Eric Williams had a double and two RBI.

Eric Brown smakced a home run and had three RBI. Matthew McKee hit a solo home run.

The Panthers overcame a seven-run Texas High fourth. The Tigers had four hits, including a home run and double, in the inning.

Williams pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts against Ruston. Caleb Reese and Matthew McKee had doubles, the Panthers’ only two hits off Ruston’s Garrett Smith.

At Haughton, Dustin Barron pitched a two-hitter and walked just one against Neville.

Cameron Townsend went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Hayden Hensley went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Nick Heckman and Lake Lowery had two hits each.

Heckman hit a home run against West Ouachita. Lowery went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Haughton is 7-6.

At Airline, Bryson Connell scattered five hits and walked just one against Benton. He also had a double. Jerry Couch singled in a run.

Cole Broadway went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and two RBI against West Ouachita. Connell went 2-for-3. Harrison Tauzin drove in two runs.

Airline is 5-9.

Turner Toms allowed four hits and struck out seven in five innings in Benton’s loss to Airline.

At Captain Shreve, Cameron Ross went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Sam Simmons had two hits, including a double. Cole Horton also had a double. Garrett Hable had two RBI.

Benton is 7-6.

Rangel Miller had two RBI in Bossier’s 14-4 loss to Lakeview in the Lakeview tournament Saturday. Chase Bounds had a double. Coleman Beeson and Preston Allen had hits. The Bearkats dropped to 2-4.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com