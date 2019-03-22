High school baseball: Parkway completes sweep of Airline; Haughton falls to Byrd

The Parkway Panthers completed a District 1-5A sweep of the Airline Vikings with a 4-1 victory Thursday at Parkway.

The Panthers, who won the first game 13-4 Tuesday at Airline, improved to 13-4 overall and 2-0 in district. Airline dropped to 7-9 and 0-2.

In the other District 1-5A games Thursday, the Haughton Bucs fell to Byrd 9-5 at Haughton and Evangel Christian defeated Southwood 14-4.

At Parkway, both teams got solid performances on the mound.

Parkway’s Parker Stevens went the distance. He allowed just four hits, struck out five and walked three.

Airline’s Will Tynes allowed two hits in 4 2/3 innings, struck out six and walked three. Hunter Whiteside didn’t allow a hit and walked none in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Parkway scored all four of its runs in the fifth inning. Airline came very close to getting out of the inning unscathed.

Christion Rayner led off with a walk and was replaced by courtesy runner Hunter Holder.

Tynes then got the next two batters out before Christian Vicknair came to the plate. With two strikes Vicknair swung and missed. But the ball hit the dirt and went to the backstop.

Vicknair made it all the way to second. Holder, who had moved to second on a passed ball, advanced to third. Amani Larry was then hit by a pitch to lead the bases.

Collier Cloinger walked, scoring Holder for a 1-1 tie. Eric Brown then stroked a 2-1 pitch into center field, scoring Vicknair and Larry.

Whiteside replaced Tynes, and Cloinger scored on a wild pitch.

Brown went 2-for-3 in the game with two RBI.

Airline scored its run in the top of the fifth.

Leadoff hitter Whiteside was hit by a pitch. Cole Tabor reached on a bunt single with one out and Bryson Connell loaded the bases with a single.

Hayden Travinski’s flyout to right field scored Whiteside. The Panthers ended the inning with a pickoff play.

Tabor went 2-for-3.

Parkway starts a two-game series against Evangel (8-8, 2-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Parkway. Airline hosts Byrd (8-10, 2-0) at the same time in Game 1 of their series.

At Haughton, Byrd scored three runs in each of the first three innings to jump to a 9-1 lead. The Bucs didn’t allow a run the rest of the way but couldn’t climb all the way out of the deep hole.

Haughton’s Brock Breed went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Carter Griffin went 2-for-3 with a double. Logan Wilkerson had a triple.

The Bucs hurt themselves with several errors. The Yellow Jackets only made one error.

Mason Langdon and Julien Deleon had two hits each for Byrd. Cole Joyner had a double and four RBI.

Byrd (8-10, 2-0) completed the district series sweep.

Haughton (12-4, 0-2) starts a two-game series against defending champion Captain Shreve (8-7) Saturday at 1 p.m. at home.

NOTE: The above report is based on information found on the teams’ GameChanger accounts.