High school baseball: Parkway downs Ruston; Airline’s Jason Bland tournament starts Thursday

The Parkway Panthers defeated Ruston 5-3 in a non-district game Tuesday at Ruston.

In a District 1-4A game, the Bossier Bearkats fell to Northwood 12-2 at Northwood.

At Ruston, Christian Vicknair led Parkway (5-3) at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple. Eric Brown went 2-for-3.

Starter Collier Cloinger went five innings for the win.

Parkway led 5-1 after four. Ruston got within two with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Brown, who entered the game with one out in the sixth, sat the Bearcats down in order in the bottom of the seventh, striking out two.

Jon-Mikal Robertson had a double in Bossier’s loss to Northwood.

Airline’s Jason Bland Memorial tournament starts Thursday.

Here is the schedule.

Thursday

At Airline — Benton vs. Parkway, 5; Byrd vs. Airline, 7:30.

At Haughton — Ruston vs. Haughton, 5

At Captain Shreve — Livonia vs. Captain Shreve, 6

Friday

At Airline — Haughton vs. Texas High, 5; Texas High vs. Airline, 7:30

At Parkway — Ruston vs. Parkway, 6

At Byrd — Livonia vs. Byrd, 6

At Captain Shreve — Captain Shreve vs. Benton, 6

Saturday

At Airline — Captain Shreve vs. Texas High, 10 a.m.; Texas High vs. Parkway, 12:30 p.m.; Benton vs. Airline, 3; Haughton vs. Airline, 5:30

At Haughton — Livonia vs. Haughton, 11 a.m.

At Parkway — Captain Shreve vs. Parkway, 3:30

At Byrd — Benton vs. Byrd, 10 a.m.; Ruston vs. Byrd, 12:30