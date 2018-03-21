The Parkway Panthers and Haughton Buccaneers opened District 1-5A play with victories Tuesday.

Parkway edged four-time defending champion Airline 5-3 at Parkway. Haughton got a no-hitter from Nick Heckman in a 10-0, five-inning win over Byrd.

In a non-district game, the Benton Tigers dropped a 6-3 decision to West Monroe on the road.

At Parkway, all the runs were scored in the first two innings.

The Vikings scored all three of theirs in the second after the Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Harrison Tauzin and Steve Lutterman had back-to-back one-out singles. Chris Hayes and Dalton Burrell followed with a double and single, respectively.

Parkway answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Derious Bradford walked and advanced to second on Matthew McKee’s sacrifice bunt. Peyton Lewis, Jordan Wilson and Hayden Knotts had consecutive singles.

Wilson scored the final run on a steal of home.

Airline threatened in the top of the fifth. Pitcher Jerry Couch doubled with one out. Hunter Mathewes, running for Couch, advanced to third on a groundout. But Parkway pitcher Eric Brown got another groundout to end the threat.

Peyton Lewis relieved Brown after the fifth and struck out the side in the sixth.

The Vikings got a single from Burrell to lead off the seventh. Lewis struck out the the next two batters. A walk then put the tying run on first. But Lewis induced a popup to end the game.

Brown allowed five hits and walked three. Wilson had two RBI.

Couch gave up just five hits and struck out six with one walk.

The Panthers (13-4) and the Vikings (7-11) face off again at 6 p.m. Thursday at Airline.

At Haughton, Heckman struck out seven in his gem. He also helped himself at the plate, hitting a two-run home run.

Mason Simmons went 3-for-3. Jathon Patton had two hits and three RBI. Cameron Townsend went 2-for-3.

The Bucs (9-10) and the Yellow Jackets (9-10) meet again at 6 Thursday at Byrd’s field at LSUS.

At West Monroe, seven Tigers had hits in Benton’s loss. Sam Simmons’ double was the only one for extra bases.

Simmons, Cole Horton and Garrett Hable had one RBI apiece.

The Tigers only had one less hit than the Rebels.

Benton (11-8) resumes District 1-4A play at home Wednesday at 5 against Huntington.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts or provided by coaches.

— Russell is Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com