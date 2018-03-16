The Parkway Panthers continued their strong start with a 7-3 victory over Welsh on Thursday in the Sulphur/Sam Houston tournament.

Also in the Sulphur/Sam Houston tournament, Airline fell to Dutchtown 4-1. In the West Monroe tournament, Haughton lost to Ruston 10-2 and Benton lost to Neville 5-4 in eight innings.

Play in both tournaments continues Friday and Saturday.

Derious Bradford went 3-for-4 as seven Parkway players combined for 12 hits against Welsh (8-4).

Eric Williams went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Peyton Lewis had two hits, including a home run. Caleb Reese went 2-for-4 with a double. Amani Larry had two hits.

Parkway improved to 13-1.

Will Tynes smacked a home run for Airline’s lone run against Dutchtown. Steve Lutterman had a double.

Jerry Couch allowed four hits and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings. The Vikings fell to 5-9.

Haughton’s Cameron Townsend went 2-for-3 against Ruston. Nick Heckman tripled, and CJ McWilliams doubled.

The Bucs fell to 7-8.

Neville scored two runs in the bottom of the first extra inning against Benton after Cody Norris’ RBI-single gave Benton a 4-3 lead in the top of the inning.

Neville also scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings tied at 3.

Cole Horton went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. Peyton Long had a double.

Benton fell to 8-7.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger account or received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com