The Parkway Panthers, Haughton Bucs and Airline Vikings posted wins Friday on the second day of Airline’s Jason Bland Memorial Tournament.

Parkway rallied past Benton 8-6 at Parkway, Haughton rolled past Natchitoches Central 13-2 at Haughton and Airline defeated Neville 4-1 at Airline.

At Parkway, Benton scored six runs on five hits in the top of the first. Parkway came back with a run in the bottom of the inning then scored three in the second and three in the third to take the lead.

Caleb Reese and Amani Larry led the Panthers (9-1) with three hits each.

Both hit home runs. Reese had two doubles and three RBI. Larry had one double and two RBI.

Matthew McKee went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Peyton Lewis allowed two hits and zero earned runs in 4 2/3 innings of relief. Eric Brown got the save. He didn’t allow a hit in two innings and struck out three.

Benton’s Garrett Hable and Brennan Blaylock had doubles in the first inning. Blaylock’s brought home two runs.

Andrew McPherson allowed two hits and struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

Benton dropped to 7-4. Three of the Tigers’ losses have been to Parkway.

At Haughton, the Bucs (6-5) scored seven runs in the fourth inning and the game ended after five.

Cameron Townsend (2-1) got the win, giving up four hits and two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Nick Heckman went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI. CJ McWilliams blasted a two-run homer.

Jathon Patton went 2-for-2, including a double, and had two RBI. Peyton Stovall drilled a two-RBI double. Hayden Hensley had two RBI.

At Airline, five Vikings had one hit apiece in the win against Neville.

Bryson Connell had the lone extra-base hit, a triple. Jack Navalance turned in a solid performance on the mound, scattering five hits and striking out six in six innings. Will Tynes didn’t allow a hit in the seventh.

Connell scored on a wild pitch in the first after his triple. Harrison Tauzin’s sacrifice fly in the third put Airline ahead to stay.

The Vikings (4-8) added two runs in the fourth on Hunter Hollis’ single. Hollis stole second and third and then scored on an error.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com