The Parkway Panthers won two games Friday in the Nathan George Memorial Tournament hosted by Parkway.

The Panthers defeated Benton 8-2 and Spring Hill, Texas, 2-1. Benton also fell to Evangel 1-0 in 10 innings in the Parkway event.

The Haughton Bucs picked up two wins in the Sam Houston/Sulphur tournament Friday, defeating West Monroe 13-1 and Opelousas Catholic 4-3. The Bucs lost to Barbe 2-0 Saturday in a rematch of last season’s first-round playoff game won by Haughton 2-0. They also fell to Tioga 11-2.

Also in the Sam Houston/Sulphur tournament, Airline fell to Sulphur 12-6 and Sam Houston 4-2 Friday. The Vikings lost to Tioga 4-0 and Barbe 13-6 Saturday.

Saturday’s games in the Nathan George tournament were cancelled because of expected severe weather. The tournament will resume Sunday. Parkway faces Benton at noon followed by Benton vs. Evangel at 2:30, Cedar Creek vs. Evangel at 5 and Parkway vs. Cedar Creek at 7:30.

At Parkway, the Panthers scored five runs in the sixth against Benton to break open a tight game.

Parkway’s Eric Brown went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Amani Larry had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Eric Williams went 2-for-3 with a double.

Matthew McKee allowed four hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Garrett Hable and Cameron Ross had two hits each for Benton. One of Ross’s was a double.

Christion Rayner gave up just one hit in 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven in Parkway’s win over Spring Hill.

Brown went 2-for-3 with a double. Larry also doubled.

Benton’s Colbey Sharp turned in an outstanding performance on the mound against Evangel. He allowed just two hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts in eight innings.

The Tigers got only two hits — singles by Clint Lasiter and Sam Simmons — against four Evangel pitchers.

At the Sam Houston/Sulphur tournament, Cameron Townsend pitched a five-inning two-hitter in Haughton’s win over West Monroe. He also had two RBI.

Mason Simmons had two hits and three RBI. Hayden Hensley went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Nick Heckman had two hits, incuding a double. Jathon Patton drove in two runs.

Haughton rallied from a 3-1 deficit against Opelousas Catholic with single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh.

Patton had a double in the seventh. Hensley walked with two outs and the bases loaded to give the Bucs the win.

Jayson Nitz, who didn’t allow a hit and struck out two in two innings of relief, got the win.

Patton went 2-for-4 with a double. Hensley had two RBI.

Heckman allowed just five hits in seven innings in the loss to Barbe. He was the winning pitcher in last season’s playoff game.

The Bucs had only one hit off Barbe’s Dylan Beier, a double by Patton.

Airline’s Harrison Tauzin had two hits in the loss to Sulphur. Tauzin had a two-RBI triple against Sam Houston. Bryson Connell went 2-for-2.

Hunter Hollis went 2-for-3, and Jack Navalance had a double against Tioga. Starter Will Tynes allowed four hits and struck out five in four innings.

Hollis also had two hits against Barbe, including a double. Tynes went 2-for-3 with a double. Jerry Couch and Navalance had two hits each. Tauzin had two RBI.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts or received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com