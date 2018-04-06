The Parkway Panthers and Haughton Buccaneers posted District 1-5A victories Thursday, completing sweeps of their respective opponents.

Parkway defeated Byrd 9-5 at Parkway, and Haughton downed Southwood 7-5 at Southwood. In the other 1-5A game, Captain Shreve nipped Evangel Christian 1-0 at Evangel.

Parkway (19-5, 7-1) and Captain Shreve (22-2, 5-1) are tied for first in the loss column. Haughton (14-12, 6-2) is in second followed by Evangel (9-16, 4-4), Byrd (10-15, 1-5), Airline (9-16, 1-6) and Southwood (3-21, 0-6).

In a District 1-4A game, the Benton Tigers fell to North DeSoto 2-1 in Stonewall. The Tigers and Griffins split the series. Benton won by the same score Wednesday.

At Parkway, Derious Bradford went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Eric Brown smacked a two-run homer in the sixth to give the Panthers the 9-5 lead. He finished with three RBI.

Amani Larry had two hits. Eric Williams hit a solo home run.

Brown got the win in relief of George Booras. He allowed two hits and struck out three in 3 1/3 in innings.

Booras gave up three hits in 3 2/3 innings and struck out five.

At Southwood, Peyton Stovall went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI to lead Haughton.

Hayden Hensley and Lake Lowery had two hits each. Nick Heckman doubled and Mason Simmons drove in two runs.

Caleb Green got the win. Dustin Barron, who allowed two hits and no earned runs in 2 1/3 innings, picked up the save.

Parkway and Haughton are scheduled to play the first of a two-game series at 1 p.m. Saturday at Parkway. The Panthers also have a home game scheduled for 6 Friday against DeRidder, but rain is in the forecast Friday and early Saturday.

At North DeSoto, Benton outhit North DeSoto 7-3, but two of the Griffins’ hits were home runs.

Cole Horton led the Tigers with two doubles. Peyton Long had two singles and an RBI.

Turner Toms struck out seven in six innings and walked four.

Benton had its chances. The Tigers left seven runners on base.

The loss snapped a 34-game district winning streak. North DeSoto was also the last team to hand the Tigers a district loss, 3-0, on April 7, 2015.

Benton dropped to 15-10 overall and 4-1 in 1-4A. North DeSoto improved to 14-11 and 4-1.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger account or received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com