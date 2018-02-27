The Parkway Panthers ran their record to 5-0 with victories Sunday and Monday in the Nathan George Memorial Tournament hosted by Parkway.
Parkway defeated Cedar Creek 13-6 Sunday and Benton 7-1 Monday.
Benton also picked up a victory Sunday in the tournament, defeating Evangel Christian 11-0.
Derious Bradford went 3-for-4 with a double in Parkway’s win over Benton. Caleb Reese had two hits, including a double.
Peyton Lewis and Matthew McKee also had two hits each. Parker Stevens pitched a complete game.
Benton’s Cole Horton went 2-for-4, and Sam Simmons homered.
After scoring single runs in the first and second, the Panthers blew open the game with five in the third.
Winning pitcher Eric “EJ” Williams went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI in the victory over Cedar Creek. Reese went 3-for-4.
Bradford had two hits, including a triple, and four RBI. Matthew McKee doubled twice. Hayden Knotts and Lewis had two hits each. Amani Larry had a double.
Reese, who batted .600 in three games, was named the tournament’s MVP.
Brock Van Hoy pitched a one-hitter in Benton’s victory over Evangel. He struck out seven.
Simmons went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Cade Scott hit a home run. Cody Norris had a hit and drew three walks.
NOTE: The above report is based on information on team’s official GameChanger accounts or received from coaches.
— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com
@Jbpstevens @ParkerStevens_7