The Parkway Panthers ran their record to 5-0 with victories Sunday and Monday in the Nathan George Memorial Tournament hosted by Parkway.

Parkway defeated Cedar Creek 13-6 Sunday and Benton 7-1 Monday.

Benton also picked up a victory Sunday in the tournament, defeating Evangel Christian 11-0.

Derious Bradford went 3-for-4 with a double in Parkway’s win over Benton. Caleb Reese had two hits, including a double.

Peyton Lewis and Matthew McKee also had two hits each. Parker Stevens pitched a complete game.

Benton’s Cole Horton went 2-for-4, and Sam Simmons homered.

After scoring single runs in the first and second, the Panthers blew open the game with five in the third.

Winning pitcher Eric “EJ” Williams went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI in the victory over Cedar Creek. Reese went 3-for-4.

Bradford had two hits, including a triple, and four RBI. Matthew McKee doubled twice. Hayden Knotts and Lewis had two hits each. Amani Larry had a double.

Reese, who batted .600 in three games, was named the tournament’s MVP.

Brock Van Hoy pitched a one-hitter in Benton’s victory over Evangel. He struck out seven.

Simmons went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Cade Scott hit a home run. Cody Norris had a hit and drew three walks.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on team’s official GameChanger accounts or received from coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com