The Parkway Panthers shut out the Southwood Cowboys 10-0 in a five-inning, District 1-5A baseball game Friday at Parkway.

The game was postponed from Thursday because of poor field conditions caused by Wednesday’s heavy rain.

Parkway improved to 16-5 overall and 4-1 in 1-5A. The Panthers are tied for first with Haughton (12-11, 4-1) and Captain Shreve (19-2, 2-1) in the loss column. Southwood dropped to 3-18 and 0-3.

Matthew McKee and Christion Rayner combined on a two-hitter. McKee allowed the two hits in two innings and struck out three. Rayner didn’t allow a hit and struck out six,

Cameron Phillips went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Caleb Reese had an RBI-triple. Amani Larry doubled.

Eric Brown, Eric Williams, Derious Bradford and McKee all had RBIs.

