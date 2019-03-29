High school baseball: Parkway stays perfect in 1-5A; Benton, Bossier get non-district wins

The Parkway Panthers remained undefeated in District 1-5A play with a 14-2 victory over the Southwood Cowboys on Thursday at Southwood.

The other District 1-5A games didn’t turn out well for parish teams.

The Haughton Bucs took a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh at Evangel Christian, but the Eagles scored six to win it 8-7. The Airline Vikings fell to defending champion Captain Shreve 9-4 at Shreve.

Parkway (16-4, 5-0) leads the district. Byrd (9-13, 3-1) is in second followed by Captain Shreve (10-8, 2-1), Evangel (9-10, 3-2), Haughton (14-6, 1-4), Airline (8-11, 1-4) and Southwood (13-7, 0-3).

In non-district games, the Benton Tigers defeated Byrd 1-0 at Benton and the Bossier Bearkats downed Haynesville 9-5 at Rusheon.

At Southwood, Parkway broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the top of the third. The Panthers added three in the fourth and six in the fifth and final inning.

Coastal Carolina signee Eric Brown continued his outstanding season. He went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Christian Vicknair also went 2-for-3. Amani Larry had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Pitcher Hayden Knotts had two RBI.

Gabe Larry smacked a home run. Peyton Lewis had a double.

Knotts went the distance, giving up two hits and striking out eight.

The Panthers and Cowboys are scheduled to complete the two-game set at 1 p.m. Saturday at Parkway, weather permitting.

At Evangel, Haughton appeared on its way to a victory with the five-run lead after 6.5. The bottom of the seventh was a disaster, though.

The Eagles scored six runs on just two hits, both singles. Evangel took advantage of three walks, a hit batter, an error and a wild pitch.

Peyton Stovall, Landon Thompson and Logan Wilkerson had two hits each for Haughton. Thompson’s two-RBI single gave the Bucs a 6-2 lead in the sixth. Thompson eventually scored on an error to make it 7-2.

Jacob Hernandez pitched a solid six innings, allowing five hits. He was relieved in the seventh after giving up a walk and two singles to load the bases with no outs.

The teams are scheduled to complete the two-game set at 1 Saturday at Haughton.

At Captain Shreve, Airline’s Hayden Travinski continued his home run tear. He hit two solo shots, giving him five in district play. It was his second two-homer game.

Dalton Burrell and Bryson Connell also hit home runs. Hayden Lope had a double.

Airline had eight hits. Shreve only had one more than that, but the Gators made the most of their opportunities.

Shreve scored three in the first with two outs thanks to a walk, three singles and a double.

Travinski’s first homer came in the third, but the Vikings left the bases loaded.

The Gators again scored three runs with two outs in the fourth, including a two-run double by Travis Able.

Shreve’s two runs in the fifth also came with two outs as did the Gators’ final run in the sixth.

The teams are scheduled to complete the two-game set at 1 Saturday at Airline.

At Benton, Landon Joyner pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks. Joyner threw 102 pitches of which 66 were strikes.

Clint Lasiter provided the game’s only run with a shot over the left-field wall in the first inning.

A Byrd runner reached third in the fourth, but Joyner got a strikeout and line out to end the threat. The Jackets had runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth. Joyner got out of the jam with a three-pitch strikeout.

Benton, which had an 11-game winning streak snapped Wednesday, improved to 19-5.

At Rusheon, seven Bossier players combined for eight hits. Barrett Bussie went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Avery Williams had a double.

Chase Bounds went the distance. He allowed five hits, walked only one and struck out five.

Bossier raised its record to 6-9.