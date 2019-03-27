High school baseball: Parkway takes sole possession of first in 1-5A; 10-run inning lifts Haughton; Benton’s streak ends

High school baseball: Parkway takes sole possession of first in 1-5A; 10-run...

The Parkway Panthers took sole possession of first place in District 1-5A on Tuesday.

Parkway defeated Evangel Christian 7-5, completing the two-game district sweep. The Panthers (15-4, 4-0) are the only team in the district without a loss.

In the other District 1-5A games, Airline fell to Byrd 6-5 at LSUS and Haughton downed Captain Shreve 13-7 at Shreve.

Byrd (9-11, 3-1) is in second followed by Shreve (9-8, 1-1), Evangel (8-10, 2-2), Airline (8-10, 1-3), Haughton (13-5, 1-3) and Southwood (13-6, 0-2).

Elsewhere, Benton’s 11-game winning streak came to an end. The Tigers (18-5) dropped a 5-4 decision to Carthage, Texas, on the road.

In another non-district game, Bossier (5-9) routed Jonesboro-Hodge 23-1 in Jonesboro.

At Evangel, Caleb Reese and Peyton Lewis had two hits each to lead the Panthers. Amani Larry hit a home run, and Christian Vicknair doubled.

Eric Brown got the win in relief. He didn’t allow a hit, struck out eight and walked three in 3 2/3 innings. Starter Collier Cloinger allowed two earned runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Larry’s home run with two out in the top of the sixth broke a 5-5 tie. The Panthers added another run in the seventh on a two-out error.

Parkway rallied from a 5-2 deficit with three runs in the fifth.

Vicknair led off with his double, advanced to third on a groundout by Larry and scored on a single by Cloinger.

Brown was hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second. With two out, Lewis singled to left field, scoring Cloinger. Parker Stevens followed with a single, scoring Brown.

Parkway begins a two-game set at Southwood Thursday at 6.

At LSUS, Airline came very close to sweeping Byrd. The Vikings took a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh. But the Yellow Jackets scored four runs with two outs to win it.

Byrd had three hits in the inning, including a walk-off double by Ryan Todd.

Airline’s Chris Lutterman went 2-for-3 three with a double. Hayden Lope also had two hits. Hayden Travinski had a two-RBI triple in Airline’s three-run fifth. Dalton Burrell had two RBI.

Cole Joyner had three hits for Byrd.

Airline visits Captain Shreve in the first of a two-game series Thursday at 6.

At Captain Shreve, Haughton rallied from a 7-2 deficit with 10 runs in the fifth.

The Bucs had seven hits in the inning, a triple by Landon Thompson, doubles by Peyton Stovall, Caleb Green and CJ McWilliams, and singles by Stovall, Brock Breed and Carter Griffin.

They also took advantage of a hit-by-pitch and three walks.

Green and Dustin Barron had three hits each in the game. Stovall had four RBI and Thompson three.

Thompson got the win in relief. He entered the game in the third and didn’t allow a hit in two innings. McWilliams didn’t allow a hit and struck out four in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Haughton visits Evangel in the first of a two-game series Thursday at 6.

At Carthage, Cameron Ross had three of Benton’s seven hits. Sam Simmons hit a two-run homer and Daniel Halbert had a double.

Brock VanHoy allowed four hits in five innings and struck out seven.

Carthage took the lead in the fifth, scoring two runs thanks to a single, error, hit batter and sacrifice fly.

Benton hosts Byrd in a non-district game Thursday at 6.

At Jonesboro-Hodge, Coleman Beeson went 5-for-5 with six RBI in the four-inning game. Cody Deen went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

Jon-Mikal Robertson had three hits, including a double. Avery Wilson went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Chase Bounds, Barrett Bussie and Rico St. Fleur had two RBI apiece.

Beeson pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts. Bossier hosts Haynesville Thursday at 5.