Parkway’s George Booras pitched a perfect game in a 10-0, six inning victory over defending Class 4A state champion Neville on Thursday at Parkway on the first day of Airline’s Jason Bland Memorial Tournament.

Booras threw just 48 pitches of which 37 were strikes. He struck out six. He induced six groundouts and six flyouts.

In other opening games involving parish teams, Haughton defeated Ruston 9-2 at Haughton, Benton held off Southwood 6-4 at Airline and Airline fell to Texas High 5-1.

Bossier defeated Ringgold 12-3 in the Lakeview tournament.

At Parkway, Caleb Reese went 3-for-2 with two doubles to lead the Panthers (8-1) at the plate.

Matthew McKee went 2-for-3 with a double. Amani Larry had two doubles and Eric Brown one.

Eric Williams smacked a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Parkway closed it out with four runs in the sixth.

At Haughton, Nick Heckman allowed three hits and one earned run in five innings. He also drove in two runs as the Bucs improved to 5-5.

Jathon Patton went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kobe Jackson had a double and two RBI. CJ McWilliams had two RBI.

At Airline, Benton led 6-0 through six innings and then withstood a Southwood rally in the seventh.

Clint Lasiter led the Tigers (7-3) at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple.

Cade Scott went 2-for-4. Brennan Blaylock had two RBI. Cole Horton had a hit and drew three walks.

Cameron Ross went six innings, allowing three hits and striking out six.

Texas High scored four runs in the top of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie against Airline (3-8).

Will Tynes had the Vikings’ only two hits, including a double. Texas High also had just two hits but took advantage of three errors and eight walks.

Jon Mikal Robertson went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Bossier’s win. Kaleb Harlow had two RBI. Chase Bounds scored four runs.

Coleman Beeson pitched a two-hitter as the Bearkats improved to 2-3.

Here is Friday’s and Saturday’s Jason Bland schedule.

At Airline

Friday

Texas High vs. Southwood, 4

Neville at Airline, 7

Saturday

Southwood vs. Ruston, 10

West Ouachita vs. Airline, 12:30

Southwood vs. Natchitoches Central, 3

Benton vs. Airline, 6

At Parkway

Friday

Benton vs. Parkway, 6

Saturday

Texas High vs. Parkway, 11

Ruston vs. Parkway, 3

At Haughton

Friday

Natchitoches Central vs. Haughton, 5

Saturday

Neville vs. Haughton, 11

West Ouachita vs. Haughton, 3

At Captain Shreve

Friday

West Ouachita vs. Captain Shreve, 6

Saturday

Benton vs. Captain Shreve, 11

Texas High vs. Captain Shreve, 3

At Byrd’s field at LSUS

Friday

Ruston vs. Byrd, 6

Saturday

Natchitoches Central vs. Byrd, 11

Neville vs. Byrd, 3

