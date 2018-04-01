Parkway’s George Booras pitched his second no-hitter of the season as the Oanthers defeated Southwood 5-0 in a District 1-5A game Saturday at Southwood.

In the other 1-5A games, the Airline Vikings lost a 6-5 heartbreaker to Captain Shreve at Airline, and the Haughton Bucs fell to Evangel Christian 6-2 at Evangel.

Parkway improved to 17-5 overall and 5-1 in district. The Panthers are tied for first with Captain Shreve (19-2, 3-1) in the loss column. Haughton (12-12, 4-2) and Evangel (9-14, 4-2) are tied for third followed by Byrd (10-13, 1-3), Airline (8-16, 1-5) and Southwood (3-19, 0-4).

At Southwood, Booras’ gem included six strikeouts and three walks. Booras pitched a five-inning perfect game against Neville on March 8.

Eric Williams went 2-for-3. Amani Larry went 2-for-4 with a double.

The Panthers led just 1-0 after five innings then added three in the sixth.

Caleb Reese and Matthew McKee both singled in the inning.

In the seventh, Eric Brown walked, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Reese.

At Captain Shreve, Airline took a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

A walk and error put Gators on first and second. Then two consecutive flyouts put the Vikings one out away from the win.

Reed DuBois drove in a run with a double. Christopher Noble then smacked a home run over the right field fence to give Shreve a stunning victory and a sweep of the two-game series.

Airline starter Jerry Couch pitched five strong innings, allowing four hits and one earned run. He struck out four and walked three.

Hunter Hollis had two of the Vikings’ seven hits. Bryson Connell had a double and two RBI. Cole Broadway had a double and drove in two runs.

Hayden Travinski singled and walked twice.

Airline broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the sixth. Hunter Mathewes, Travinski and Hollis all had singles. Connell had a sacrifice fly.

The Vikings added one in the seventh thanks to an error, hit-by-pitch and Mathewes’ sacrifice bunt.

Broadway and Connell had back-to-back doubles in a two-run second inning. Harrison Tauzin led off with a single.

At Evangel, the Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth on three singles and two errors to break open a tight game.

Evangel’s Blake Shapen pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts. CJ Berry hit a two-run homer in the first.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on the teams’ official GameChanger accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com