High school baseball: Parkway’s Brown, Haughton’s Shankle earn District 1-5A weekly honors

NOTE: The Player and Pitcher of the Week are selected by the district’s coaches.

Player of the Week: Eric Brown, Parkway, Sr., Inf

ParBrown belted his way to a 2.853 OPS last week after going 6-for-8 with two runs and a triple. Brown, a Coastal Carolina signee, also scored a team high five runs and added three RBI two stolen bases.

“Eric is a very talented young man and plays the game hard. He has really matured as a person and a player and is a joy to watch play the game,” head coach David George said.

“The talents I have been blessed with are gifts from God, and what I have done with those talents are my gifts back to Him,” Brown said.

Other nominees: Airline’s Hayden Travinski, Haughton’s Landon Thompson

Pitcher of the Week: Brodie Shankle, Haughton, So.

Shankle, a reliever, allowed just two runs unearned over 4 1/3 innings Friday against Texas High in the Jason Bland Memorial Tournament. He scattered four hits and collected two strikeouts in a 10-4 victory.

“It was great to get a quality outing from a sophomore. As we approach district, pitching depth will be at a premium and Brodie can be a big factor for us during the district season,” head coach Glenn Maynor said.

Other Nominees: Airline’s Dalton Burrell, Parkway’s Thomas Knotts