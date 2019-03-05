High school baseball: Parkway’s Reese, Airline’s Tynes earn District 1-5A weekly awards

Note: The Player and Pitcher of the Week are selected by the coaches.

Player of the Week: Caleb Reese (Parkway, Sr., C)

ParCaleb Reese belted home runs against Benton and Walker last week, highlighting a 7-for-16 effort at the plate this week. Reese also drove in a team-high nine RBI and finished with a 1.375 OPS in the Panthers’ five games.

This is the second consecutive Player of the Week Award for Reese, a Mississippi College commit.

Parkway coach David George attributes a hard work ethic on and off the field to his senior leaders’ overall success. “He is an excellent hitter and is really fun to watch. He works hard and should be very successful in college.”

“I couldn’t be where I am today without the efforts of my family and my teammates,” Reese said.

Other nominees: Airline’s Hayden Lope, Evangel’s Blake Shapen, Haughton’s Brock Breed

Pitcher of the Week: Will Tynes (Airline, Jr., RHP)

Airline starting pitcher Will Tynes allowed just four hits and two earned runs 11.2 innings of work last week to earn his first District 1-5A Pitcher of the Week honor. Tynes finished 1-0 on the week after picking up a win against Neville and was one out away from a complete game against Green Brier, Ark., Saturday in the Trey Altick Classic in Monroe.

Tynes collected 14 strikeouts and held his opponents to a 0.098 batting average against.

“It’s always fun to get on the mound and compete against great competition. I am looking forward to many more competitive outings with my teammates this season and I hope I can be a part of contributing to our teams success,” said Tynes, the junior Ole Miss commit.

Other nominees: Parkway’s Hayden Knotts, Southwood’s Tyler Elliott