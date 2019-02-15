High school baseball/softball: Jamborees set for Saturday; seasons open Monday

The Bossier Parish high school baseball and softball jamborees are set for Saturday at Benton and Haughton, respectively.

The baseball jamboree gets underway at 10 a.m. with Plain Dealing facing Bossier followed by Parkway vs. Airline at 12:15 p.m. and defending Class 4A state champion Benton vs. Haughton at 2:30.

“Games” will be six innings or a two-hour time limit.

The softball jamboree starts at 10 a.m. with Bossier facing Plain Dealing followed by Haughton vs. Benton at noon, Benton vs. defending District 1-5A champion Airline at 1 p.m., Airline vs. Parkway at 2 and Parkway vs. Haughton at 3.

All “games” will be three innings except for Bossier-Plain Dealing, which will be six. If a game finishes early, the next game will start as soon as the field is ready for play.

In the junior varsity jamboree Thursday, Haughton defeated Plain Dealing 10-0 and Airline 8-0, Parkway defeated Plain Dealing 9-0, Benton downed Parkway 6-2 and Airline and Benton played to a 3-3 tie.

The baseball and softball regular seasons start next week.

In baseball openers Monday, Airline hosts North DeSoto and Haughton visits Alexandria Senior High

Benton hosts Bossier in a District 1-4A game Tuesday, and Parkway visits Ouachita Christian

Plain Dealing opens the season at home Thursday in a District 1-1A game against Ringgold.

Airline and Haughton are scheduled to play games against Ruston and West Monroe at Louisiana Tech in softball openers Monday.

In Tuesday openers, Benton visits Lakeside and Parkway hosts Logansport.

Plain Dealing opens its season Thursday at Jonesboro-Hodge in a District 1-1A game.