The annual high school baseball and softball jamborees are Saturday.

The baseball jamboree gets underway at Haughton at 10 a.m. with Bossier taking on Plain Dealing.

That will be followed by Parkway vs. Airline at 12:25 p.m. and Benton vs. Haughton at 2:30.

Games will be six innings or a two-hour time limit.

The softball jamboree will be hosted by Bossier at its facility at Rusheon Middle School.

Plain Dealing takes on Bossier at 11 a.m. followed by Airline vs. Benton at noon, Hughton vs. Parkway at 1 p.m. and Green Oaks vs. Red River at 2.

The regular season in both sports gets underway Monday.

Four-time defending District 1-5A baseball champion Airline visits North DeSoto on Monday. Five-time defending District 1-4A champion Benton visits Bossier on Tuesday.

In other Monday baseball openers, Parkway hosts Lakeside and Haughton plays Alexandria Senior High at Northwestern State.

Airline, which shared the District 1-5A championship with Evangel last year, and Haughton play softball openers at Louisiana Tech on Monday.

The Lady Vikings take on Ruston and West Monroe. The Lady Bucs face the same two teams.

In another opener Monday, Parkway visits Castor. Benton opens Tuesday at Parkway.

