Parkway senior outfielder Eric “EJ” Williams has been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State baseball first team.

Williams, the co-Player of the Year on the All-Parish team, batted .385 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 36 RBI for a Parkway team that went 25-10 and lost to eventual state champion Central in the second round of the playoffs.

The Southern signee had a .488 on-base percentage.

Parkway junior catcher Caleb Reese, Airline senior pitcher Jerry Couch, Airline sophomore pitcher Bryson Connell, Haughton senior pitcher Nick Heckman and Haughton freshman infielder Peyton Stovall were named honorable mention.

All five were All-Parish first-team selections.

Three Airline players were named honorable mention on the Class 5A All-State softball team — freshman pitcher Raelin Chaffin, junior second baseman Makenzie Chaffin and junior first baseman Maddie Ennis.

Ennis and Raelin Chaffin were the co-Players of the Year on the All-Parish team. Makenzie Chaffin was a first-team selection.

