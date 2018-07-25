Three members of Benton’s state championship squad have been named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State team.

They are rising senior pitcher Andrew McPherson, rising senior catcher Cole Horton and May graduate Garrett Hable, a second baseman.

McPherson went 6-2 with a 1.74 ERA. He had 73 strikeouts in 57 innings.

Horton batted .339 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 35 RBI.

Hable batted .395 with 13 doubles, two triples, one home run and 38 RBI.

Benton’s J.D. Stephens, who guided the Tigers to the first baseball state title in school history, shared Coach of the Year honors with Mike Thibodeaux of Division II state champion Teurlings Catholic.

Teurlings Catholic rising senior Peyton LeJeune was named the Pitcher of the Year. E.D. White rising senior Wes Toups was named Hitter of the Year.

Eric “EJ” Williams, a May graduate of Parkway, was the only player from Bossier Parish named to the LBCA Composite (all classes) All-State team.

Williams, an outfielder who will continue his career at Southern, hit .385 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 36 RBI. He helped Parkway finish runner-up to Captain Shreve in District 1-5A.

Cade Beloso and Will Ripoll of Division I state champion John Curtis Christian were named the Hitter of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, respectively. Both were seniors.

Beloso has already been named the state Gatorade Player of the Year. He batted .489 with 13 home runs, seven doubles, three triples and 37 RBI.

Ripoll went 10-0. He and Beloso are continuing their playing careers at LSU.

