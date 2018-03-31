Three Bossier Parish players have been selected to play in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association and Louisiana High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games set for May 18-19 in Pineville.

Airline pitcher/infielder Jerry Couch, Haughton pitcher Nick Heckman and Parkway right fielder Eric “EJ” Williams were named to the West team.

The game is for seniors only.

Heckman and Williams, a Southern signee, were both All-Parish selections last season. Heckman is 5-2 on the mound this season. Couch, a transfer from Evangel Christian, signed with LSU Eunice.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com