High school baseball: Travinski homers twice as Airline picks up first district win; Benton wins 10th straight; Parkway downs Evangel

High school baseball: Travinski homers twice as Airline picks up first district...

The Parkway Panthers continued their hot start in District 1-5A play Saturday and the Airline Vikings picked up their first district victory.

Parkway defeated Evangel Christian 14-2 in five innings at Parkway. Airline dropped Byrd 13-2 in five innings at Airline.

In the other 1-5A game, Haughton fell to defending champion Captain Shreve 7-5 at Haughton.

Parkway (14-4, 3-0) and Captain Shreve (9-7, 1-0) are the only teams without a district loss. They are followed in the standings by Evangel (8-9, 2-1), Byrd (8-11, 2-1), Airline (8-9, 1-2) and Haughton (12-5, 0-3).

The Benton Tigers (17-4) won their 10th straight, defeating New Diana, Texas, 6-0 on the road.

At Parkway, Christion Rayner pitched a two-hitter and helped himself with a two-run homer.

Eight Panthers had at least one hit. Eric Brown went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Caleb Reese had two RBI.

Parkway also drew seven walks, including two each by Amani Larry and Peyton Lewis.

The Panthers got off to a fast start, scoring five in the first on three singles, three walks and an error. They added four in the second and five in the third.

The teams are scheduled to complete the two-game series at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Evangel.

At Airline, LSU signee Hayden Travinski smacked two home runs and had six RBI to lead the Vikings. Travinski ended the game in the fifth with a grand slam over the center field fence.

Seven Vikings combined for 13 hits. Cole Tabor went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Dalton Burrell went 2-for-3. Hayden Lope had a double.

Burrell got the win. He allowed one hit in four innings and struck out six.

The teams are scheduled to complete the two-game set at 6 Tuesday at Byrd’s field at LSUS.

At Haughton, the Bucs scored two in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 5. But the Gators answered with two in the top of the seventh.

Haughton’s Caleb Green went 3-for-3. Carter Griffin went 2-for-3 with a triple. Starter Brodie Shankle didn’t allow an earned run in 4 1/3 innings.

As in their first two district games against Byrd, the Bucs hurt themselves with errors and walks.

Shreve scored both runs in the seventh with two outs.

Shreve’s Mark Mitchell went the distance, scattering eight hits. Alden Moore had two hits, including a double, and three RBI.

The teams are scheduled to complete the two-game series at 6 Tuesday at Shreve.

At New Diana, Landon Joyner pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Clint Lasiter smacked three doubles and had two RBI. Brennan Blaylock went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.

Benton is scheduled to visit Carthage, Texas, Tuesday at 5.

NOTE: The above report is based on information found on the team’s’ GameChanger accounts.