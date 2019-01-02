High school basketball: 1-5A boys open district play Wednesday night

The Parkway Panthers and Haughton Buccaneers open District 1-5A play Wednesday night.

Parkway (9-5) hosts Southwood (13-8) and Haughton (6-9) visits Byrd (6-8).

Defending champion Airline (11-8) doesn’t open district play until Friday against Byrd at home. In the other 1-5A opener Wednesday, Evangel Christian (1-7) visits Captain Shreve (8-9).

Girls 1-5A teams continue district play Wednesday with the same teams facing off at the same locations. Girls games generally start at 6 p.m. with boys games following at 7:30.

Here’s how the 1-5A girls standings look going into Wednesday’s games: Captain Shreve (16-4, 2-0), Southwood (6-9, 1-1), Airline (9-12, 1-1), Byrd (2-15, 1-1), Parkway (7-10, 1-1), Haughton (9-8, 0-1), Evangel (0-8, 0-1).

Defending champion Captain Shreve has won 10 in a row.