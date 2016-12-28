The Bossier Bearkats and Airline Vikings advanced to the boys semifinals of the Willis-Knighton Doc Edwards Invitational basketball tournament with victories Wednesday.

In quarterfinal games, Bossier routed Parkway 68-37 and Airline defeated Plain Dealing 63-52.

In one semifinal Thursday at Airline, Bossier (14-3) faces Fair Park (11-4) at 5:30 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s championship game won by the Indians 36-33. Fair Park nipped Captain Shreve 47-46 in the quarterfinals.

In the other, Airline (10-4) takes on Huntington (9-6) at 8:30. The Raiders downed Benton 73-60 in the quarterfinals. Huntington defeated Airline 74-65 on Dec. 13 at Airline.

In the girls semifinals at Airline, Pineville (12-4) faces Captain Shreve (14-3) at 4 and Red River (12-7) takes on Southwood (13-4) at 7.

In quarterfinal games Wednesday, Pineville, which received a first-round bye, defeated Parkway 57-32, Red River rolled past Huntington 70-48, Southwood edged Bossier 40-37 and Captain Shreve dropped New Iberia 62-54.

Airline took control against Plain Dealing in the final three minutes of the third quarter. The Vikings led 31-27 at the half and then went scoreless for the first four minutes of the second half.

Airline finally broke the drought and led 37-36 with 2:40 left in the period. Sparked by a strong defensive effort, the Vikings closed the quarter with a 13-2 run.

Bossier was on top of its game against Parkway from the outset. Playing their usual stifling defense and dropping 3-pointers, the Bearkats raced to a 16-6 first-quarter lead. By halftime it was 33-13.

Five Bossier player scored nine or more points — Chris Davenport (14), Tyrese English (12), Antonio Davis (11), Tybo Wimberly (10) and Kalaas Roosts (9). Kamren Davis led the Panthers with 10 points.

The Bossier-Southwood girls game was tight most of the way. The Lady Cowboys led by two at the half and three going into the fourth quarter.

Destiny Thomas topped the Lady Kats with 13 points. Jailyn Brown led Southwood with 11.

Airline and Benton advanced to the girls consolation semifinals. The Lady Vikings downed Byrd 50-45 and the Lady Tigers routed Northwood 53-19.

Ladayjah Means and Keke Marshall paced Airline with 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Lady Vikings had balanced scoring as Traciona Russell and Makayla Bendaw both tossed in eight.

Emily Ward led Benton with 23 points. Freshman Qua Chambers scored 19 for the second consecutive game.

In Thursday’s semifinals at Benton High, Airline plays Woodlawn at 4 and Benton meets Parkway at 7.

In the boys consolation semifinals at Benton, Green Oaks plays Mansfield at 5:30 and Many faces Southwood at 8:30.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

BOYS

CHAMPIONSHIP SEMIFINALS

At Airline

Fair Park vs. Bossier, 5:30

Airline vs. Huntington, 8:30

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

At Benton High

Mansfield vs. Green Oaks, 5:30

Many vs. Southwood, 8:30

GIRLS

CHAMPIONSHIP SEMIFINALS

At Airline

Pineville vs. Captain Shreve, 4

Red River vs. Southwood, 7

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

At Benton High

Airline vs. Woodlawn, 4

Benton vs. Parkway, 7