The Airline Vikings advanced to the boys semifinals of the Willis-Knighton ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational with a 66-57 victory over the Many Tigers on Thursday at Airline.

Airline faces Red River, a 63-61 winner over Huntington, at 5:30 p.m. Friday. In the other boys semifinal, Parkway plays St. Amant at 8:30.

St. Amant defeated Alexandria Senior High 46-37 in its quarterfinal game.

In the girls semifinals, undefeated Minden plays Loranger at 4 and Wossman takes on North Caddo at 7.

All four semifinal games will be played at Airline.

In Thursday’s girls quarterfinal games, Wossman defeated Airline 61-44, North Caddo downed Benton 63-55, Minden dropped Huntington 49-33 and Loranger got past Parkway 62-56.

The Benton Tigers advanced to the boys consolation semifinals with a 73-43 victory over North Webster.

Benton plays Northwood at 5:30 Friday at Benton. Northwood downed Minden 51-32 Thursday.

ASH faces BTW in the other semifinal at 8:30 at Benton. The Lions advanced with a 56-40 victory over Plain Dealing.

Benton and ASH switched places on the bracket because ASH would have been playing Northwood for the second time in the tournament.

In the girls consolation semifinals at Benton, Natchitoches Central takes on Parkway at 4 and Green Oaks plays Woodlawn at 7.

In Thursday’s games, Green Oaks defeated Northwood 52-37, Plain Dealing fell to Woodlawn 34-31 in overtime and Natchitoches Central edged Red River 59-58.

Trent Ivy poured in 23 points to lead the Airline boys past Many.

Jon Jenkins added 16 and TJ Robinson 10.

Airline held a slim 32-30 lead at the half and then outscored the Tigers 22-12 in the third quarter.

The Airline girls got 12 points from Keirra McCoy and 10 from Zahria Lloyd in the loss to Wossman.

Qua Chambers scored 19 and Emily Ward 17 in the Benton girls’ loss to North Caddo.

Jadah Martin and Destiny Rice had big games for North Caddo with 31 and 25 points, respectively. Martin hit four 3-pointers.

The Lady Tigers got off to a good start and led 19-12 after the first quarter. But the Lady Rebels rallied in the second, taking a 33-30 halftime lead.

North Caddo led by four going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Rebels avenged a 56-42 loss to Benton in the finals of the Trak1 Background Screening Lady Tigers Tournament.

Freshman Diamond McKnight scored 23 points in Parkway’s loss to Loranger. Akirya Jefferson chipped in with 12.

Four Tigers scored in double figures in the Benton boys’ win over North Webster. Jalen Harding had 21, Cameron Robinson 15, Xavier Perry 12 and Bubba Osby 11.

Harding sank five of Benton’s eight 3-pointers. The Tigers outscored the Knights 34-12 in the second half.

DaKeldric Oliver tossed in 21 points in the Plain Dealing boys’ loss to BTW. JaKaleb McGee added 11.

Teunna Perry and Niarelle Scott scored eight each in the Plain Dealing girls’ loss to Woodlawn. Laterrica Stewart and Zikarya Williams added seven apiece.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com