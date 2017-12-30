The Airline Vikings face the St. Amant Gators for the Willis-Knighton ‘Doc’ Edwards boys championship Saturday night at 8 at Airline.

Airline (11-9) defeated Red River 77-75 in double overtime in a semifinal game Friday. In the other semifinal, St. Amant (15-2) rallied in the fourth quarter for a 67-63 victory over Parkway.

Parkway (7-5) takes on Red River (11-6) for third place at 4.

North Caddo (17-4) plays Minden (19-0) in the girls championship game at 6:30. In Friday’s semifinals, North Caddo routed Wossman 75-56 and Minden downed Loranger 50-45.

Wossman faces Loranger for third place at 2:30.

The Benton Tigers advanced to the boys consolation finals with a 54-50 victory over Northwood. Benton (9-5) was scheduled to play Booker T. Washington, a 65-59 winner over ASH, at 1 Saturday.

In the girls consolation semifinals, Parkway fell to Natchitoches Central 49-47 and Woodlawn dropped Green Oaks 49-31.

Natchitoches Central and Woodlawn faced off in the finals earlier Saturday.

Airline rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Red River. The Vikings also trailed in the fourth quarter before coming back and sending the game into overtime tied at 67.

The game went into a second overtime tied at 70.

Trent Ivy led the Vikings with 24 points. Jon Jenkins added 15 and TJ Robinson 13. Jenkins scored in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game. Ivy hit some clutch free throws in the second OT.

Emareyon McDonald paced Red River with 24 points. Jesse Davis and Chris Moore scored 14 each.

Parkway led St. Amant 43-38 after three quarters, but the Gators outscored the Panthers 29-20 in the fourth.

Ty Hubbard and freshman Gabe Larry led the Panthers with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Jahnoi Daley topped St. Amant with 19 points. Jimmie Pittman added 15 and KJ Franklin 13.

Jalen Harding poured in 32 points in the Benton boys’ victory over Northwood.

Freshman Diamond McKnight scored 23 points in the Parkway girls’ loss to Natchitoches Central.

The game was close all the way. Natchitoches Central led by two at the half and going into the fourth quarter.

Parkway fell to 8-9.

