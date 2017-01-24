The Airline Vikings will try to complete the first half of District 1-5A boys basketball play undefeated Tuesday night.

The Vikings (17-5, 5-0) visit the Southwood Cowboys (12-13, 3-2). In the other 1-5A games, the Parkway Panthers (11-7, 2-3) host Evangel Christian (16-5, 3-2) and the Haughton Bucs host Captain Shreve (11-12, 2-3).

Airline is coming off a 74-65 road victory over Byrd on Friday. Southwood edged Parkway 64-62 at home.

In District 1-4A, defending champion Bossier (23-4, 3-0) and Fair Park (19-7, 3-0) will be looking to set up a showdown for the district lead.

Bossier hosts Northwood (5-16, 1-2). Fair Park hosts Woodlawn (19-4, 2-1) in perhaps the area’s biggest game.

The Bearkats and Indians face off Friday night at Fair Park.

Benton (8-9, 2-1) will try to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to Woodlawn against Huntington (15-11, 1-2) at home. The Raiders are coming off a 67-47 loss to Fair Park.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing (7-8, 5-3) hosts Haynesville (11-11, 5-3). The Lions won the first district meeting 40-31 on Dec. 20. The Golden Tors are coming off a 45-31 victory over defending district and state champ Arcadia.

Lincoln Prep (formerly Grambling Lab) leads 1-1A at 8-0. Lincoln Prep is 21-4 overall.

In District 1-5A girls, Airline (12-11, 5-2) will try for the rare season district sweep of Southwood (18-5, 5-2). The Lady Vikings won the first district game 37-33 on Dec. 20 at Airline.

Airline and Southwood trail co-leaders Captain Shreve (20-5, 5-1) and Evangel Christian (21-6, 6-1) by a game. Captain Shreve visits Haughton (10-13, 1-6) and Evangel is at Parkway (4-16, 1-6).

In District 1-4A, Benton (13-12, 2-2) hosts co-leader Huntington (14-5, 4-0) and Bossier (10-13, 1-3) hosts Northwood (3-13, 0-4).

Co-leader Minden (21-2, 4-0) visits North DeSoto (8-9, 1-3).

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing (9-10, 5-3) hosts Haynesville (9-9, 2-6). The Lady Lions won the first district meeting 60-46 on Dec. 20.

Defending district and state champ Arcadia (19-2, 8-0), which has won 18 in a row, leads the district.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com