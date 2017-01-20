With two games left in the first half of play in District 1-5A, the Airline Vikings have a two-game lead over the rest of the field.

Airline (16-5, 4-0) visits second-place Byrd (14-6, 3-2) in a key district matchup tonight at 7:30.

The Yellow Jackets, who defeated rival Captain Shreve 71-62 on Tuesday, will complete the first half of district play Friday. The Vikings, who are coming off a 64-48 victory over Haughton, will finish the first half Tuesday against Southwood.

Elsewhere in 1-5A, Parkway (11-6, 2-2) is at Southwood (11-13, 2-2) and Haughton hosts Evangel Christian (15-5, 2-2).

In District 1-4A Friday, Bossier and Benton both look to go 3-0. The defending champion Bearkats (22-4) visit Minden (9-12, 0-2) and the Tigers (8-8) are at Woodlawn (18-4, 1-1).

Bossier pulled out a dramatic 79-75 overtime victory over Woodlawn at home Tuesday night. Benton defeated Northwood 47-44 for its third straight victory.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing (6-8, 4-2) travels to Homer (5-16, 2-3). The Lions will try to avenge a 57-50 loss in the first district meeting.

In District 1-4A girls, Benton (13-11, 2-1) travels to Woodlawn (10-8, 2-1) and Bossier (10-12, 1-2) is at co-leader Minden (20-2, 3-0). The Lady Tiders have won 14 in a row.

In District 1-5A, Airline (11-11, 4-2) begins the second half of district play at Byrd (5-15, 1-5). The Lady Vikings defeated the Lady Jackets 58-30 in their first district meeting.

Haughton hosts co-leader Evangel Christian (20-6, 5-1). Evangel won the first district contest between the two squads 64-23.

Parkway will be looking for its third straight victory, but the Lady Panthers face a tough task on the road against Southwood (17-6, 4-2). The Lady Panthers fell to the Lady Cowboys 43-30 in the first half of district play.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing (8-10, 4-2) visits Homer (16-7, 5-1). The Lady Lions lost to the Lady Pelicans 57-56 in their first district meeting.

