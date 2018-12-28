High school basketball: Benton, Airline girls advance to quarterfinals in ‘Doc’ Edwards tournament

Results were mixed for Bossier Parish teams on the first day of competition Thursday in the ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational basketball tournament sponsored by Willis-Knighton Health System.

Two of the three parish girls teams won first-round games. But all three boys teams lost.

In girls games, the Benton Lady Tigers defeated Southwood 69-31, the Airline Lady Vikings routed Lakeview 61-9 and the Parkway Lady Panthers fell to Woodlawn 41-31.

In Friday’s quarterfinals, Benton plays Woodlawn at 5:30 p.m. at Benton Middle School and Airline faces Green Oaks, a 56-42 winner over Homer, at 7 at Airline.

Parkway meets Southwood at 2:30 at Airline in the consolation quarterfinals.

In the other girls winners’ bracket quarterfinal games, Huntington plays North Caddo at 4 at Benton High and Minden takes on Stanley at 5:30 at BPCC. Minden defeated DeRidder 47-37 in the first round. Huntington downed Red River.

In boys games, the Airline Vikings dropped a tough 53-51 decision to Booker T. Washington, the Benton Tigers lost to Many 67-52 and the Parkway Panthers fell to Huntington 73-57.

In consolation quarterfinal games Friday, Benton faces Minden at Benton Middle School, Airline plays Homer at BPCC and Parkway takes on Northwood at Airline. All three games start at 4.

In the winners’ bracket quarterfinals, BTW plays Lakeview at 5:30 at Airline, Denham Springs faces Many at 5:30 at Benton High and St. Amant plays Huntington at 8:30 at Airline.

Red River advanced to the semifinals with an 81-35 victory over North Webster on Thursday.

Emily Ward poured in 19 points to lead Benton in its win against Southwood. Jada Anderson added 15 and Qua Chambers 11.

Chambers scored nine and Ward eight as the Lady Tigers rolled to a 30-5 lead after a quarter. Benton maintained the 25-point lead at the half.

Anderson hit two of her three 3-pointers in the third quarter to help the Lady Tigers extend the lead to 32 going into the fourth.

Freshman Kayla Hampton led Airline against Lakeview with 16 points.

Toria Brocks and Anwaar Shihadeh scored 12 each. The Lady Vikings dominated from the start, cruising to a 21-1 first-quarter lead.

Jordan Dukes scored 10 points in Parkway’s loss.

On the boys side, TJ Robinson scored 15 points in Airline’s loss to BTW. Quan Randle added 13.

Herman Key paced BTW with 20.

The Vikings got off to a good start and led 14-6 after a quarter. But BTW rallied in the second, outscoring Airline also by 14-6.

The Lions took a 38-37 lead into the fourth.

Jathen Ross tossed in 18 points in Benton’s loss. The Tigers struggled in the first half and trailed 35-9. Benton scored 30 points in the fourth quarter but was in too big of a hole.

JaColby Cade led Many with 20 points.

Friday’s Games

At Airline

Southwood vs. Parkway (girls), 2:30

Northwood vs. Parkway (boys), 4

BTW vs. Lakeview (boys), 5:30

Airline vs. Green Oaks (girls), 7

St. Amant vs. Huntington (boys), 8:30

At Benton High School

Lakeview vs. Homer (girls), 2:30

Huntington vs. North Caddo (girls), 4

Denham Springs vs. Many, 5:30

At BPCC

Red River vs. Northwood (girls), 2:30

Airline vs. Homer (boys), 4

Minden vs. Stanley (girls), 5:30

At Benton Middle School

Benton vs. Minden (boys), 4

Benton vs. Woodlawn (girls), 5:30