High school basketball: Benton girls, Bossier boys win tournament games in South Louisiana

The Benton Lady Tigers and Bossier Bearkats won games in tournaments in South Louisiana on Thursday.

Benton handed Denham Springs its first loss of the season 59-55 in the St. Michael the Archangel tournament in Baton Rouge.

Bossier downed previously undefeated North Central 60-36 in the first round of the Hamilton Christian tournament in Lake Charles.

In the St. Amant boys tournament, the Airline Vikings lost to Denham Springs 54-52.

In the South Beauregard girls tournament in Longville, the Airline Lady Vikings fell to South Beauregard 65-50.

Emily Ward led Benton (6-0) with 21 points in the victory over Denham Springs (4-1).

Qua Chambers added 14, Abbie Wynn 12 and Jada Anderson eight.

Ward sank two 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the first quarter, helping Benton build an 18-12 lead.

Chambers and Ward combined for 12 points in the second quarter, and Benton led 36-26 at the half.

Denham Springs cut the lead to 44-40 after three quarters. The Lady Tigers cooled off in the quarter, scoring only eight points with Wynn getting six of those.

Benton got back on track in the fourth quarter and withstood the Lady Jackets’ challenge.

Jacoby Decker led Bossier (5-0) against North Central with 17 points. Xavien Beasley added 12, Dante Bell 10 and Tyron McCoy nine.

The Bearkats led 27-22 at the half then pulled away in the third quarter.

North Central, a Class 1A semifinalist last season, fell to 7-1.

Bossier faces tournament host Hamilton Christian (3-0), a Division IV semifinalist last season, in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday. Hamilton Christian defeated Richwood 74-59 in the first round.

Keirra McCoy and Kayla Hampton led Airline against South Beauregard with 16 and 15 points, respectively.