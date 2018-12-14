High school basketball: Benton girls run record to 14-0 with win in West Ouachita tournament

High school basketball: Benton girls run record to 14-0 with win in...

The Benton Lady Tigers improved to 14-0 with a 58-27 victory over Jonesboro-Hodge on Thursday in the West Ouachita tournament.

Emily Ward scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the first half as Benton rolled to a 41-14 lead.

Qua Chambers added 15 points, including 10 in the first half. Abbie Wynn scored all seven of her points in the first two quarters. She was five of six from the free throw line in the second quarter.

Benton faces 2017-18 Class 4A runner-up Neville (9-5) at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Lady Tigers conclude the tournament Saturday at 11:15 a.m. against Union Parish (7-6).

The Benton boys fell to Alexandria Senior High 56-47 in the West Ouachita tournament. The Tigers (3-8) play Jonesboro-Hodge (9-2) at 3:15 Friday and Neville (2-7) at 3:50 Saturday.

The Haughton boys and girls teams are playing in the Castor tournament. The Bucs (3-5) play New Living Word (3-8) at 7:45 Friday. The Lady Bucs (8-5) face Woodlawn (5-9) at 6:30.

In non-tournament boys and girls games Friday, Parkway (6-2 boys, 5-7 girls) is at Ringgold (5-9 boys, 0-7 girls) and Plain Dealing (6-2 boys, 1-5 girls) hosts Airline (5-9 girls, 7-6 boys).

In a boys game only, Bossier (8-2) visits Lincoln Prep (8-1).

The Bossier girls (1-11) are playing in the Walker tournament.