High school basketball: Benton’s Ward, Bossier’s Decker named to state All-Star teams

Benton’s Emily Ward and Bossier’s Jacoby Decker have been selected to play for the West teams in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association East vs. West Basketball All-Star Games.

Benton head coach Mary Ward will serve as the West team’s head coach.

The games, which usually feature most of the state’s top seniors, will be played at Bossier Parish Community College’s Billy Montgomery Gymnasium on March 16.

The girls game tips off at 1 p.m. and the boys will follow at 3.

Ward, who can play any position, is a two-time MVP on The Press-Tribune’s girls All-Parish team. She has led the Lady Tigers to a 30-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A playoffs.

Benton hosts No. 32 Livonia in the first round Thursday at 6 p.m.

Decker, a guard, was the MVP on the 2017-18 All-Parish team. He has helped Bossier compile a 26-3 record. The Bearkats have clinched a share of their second straight District 1-4A title and can win it outright with a victory over Booker T. Washington on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at home.

Other local players selected to the West girls team include Captain Shreve’s Kennedi Heard, North Caddo’s Destiny Rice and Loyola College Prep’s Chelsea Johnson.

Woodlawn guard Tra’Michael Moton was selected to the West boys team.