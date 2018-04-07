Benton junior Emily Ward has been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A girls All-State first team.

Ward averaged 18.5 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks. She led the Lady Tigers to the District 1-4A championship. Benton advanced to the Class 4A semifinals and finished 27-7.

Ward also made the coaches’ All-State first team. She was named the MVP on The Press-Tribune’s All-Parish team for the second year in a row.

Ward made the LSWA Class 4A All-State second team in 2016-17.

Bossier junior Jacoby Decker was named to the boys second team. He averaged 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals. Bossier finished 27-7 and shared the District 1-4A championship with Woodlawn.

Decker was also the MVP on the All-Parish team.

Benton senior Jalen Harding was named honorable mention on the boys team. He averaged 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Benton junior Qua Chambers and Bossier senior Destiny Thomas were named honorable mention on the girls team.

Chambers averaged 15 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals. Thomas averaged 17.6 points and 13.6 rebounds.

CLASS 4A

BOYS

First Team

Name School Ht. Class Avg.

Jalen Brooks Woodlawn-Sh 6-5 Sr. 25.0

Jeremiah August Carencro 6-7 Sr. 15.4

Jonathan Cisse St. Thomas More 6-2 Sr. 21.2

Seneca Knight Northside 6-6 Sr. 25.0

Dustin Roy Tioga 5-11 Sr. 18.2

Second Team

Name School Ht. Class Avg.

Darius Jackson Plaquemine 6-4 Sr. 20.6

Tyrun Chevalier Carencro 5-9 Sr. 19.2

Jacoby Decker Bossier 5-7 Jr. 18.6

Kendrick Dandy McDonogh 35 6-3 Sr. 13.5

Tra’Michael Moton Woodlawn 6-2 Jr. 20.0

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JONATHAN CISSE, ST. THOMAS MORE

COACH OF THE YEAR: CHRIS KOVATCH, CARENCRO

Honorable mention

Lance Madison, Warren Easton, Sr.; Josh Ratcliff, Assumption; Tywaun Walker, Morgan City; Marquie Mosely, Ellender; Kobe Hartman, Ellender; Taaj Daniels, Morgan City; Dongell Washington, Assumption; Randy Gladney, DeRidder; Jevon Berry, Cecilia; Markeyvrick Eddie, Westgate; Quincy Leday, Opelousas; Trent Schiller, St. Michael; Latrevion Jones, Booker T. Washington; Jalen Harding, Benton; Marc Bowie, Karr.

GIRLS

First Team

Name School Ht. Class Avg.

Domonique Davis DeRidder 5-9 Jr. 20.0

Traya Bruce South Lafourche 5-7 Sr. 21.0

Kourtney Weber Ursuline 5-10 Sr. 23.1

Emily Ward Benton 6-0 Jr. 18.5

Sha’Quandra Carter Neville 5-9 Sr. 19.0

Second Team

Name School Ht. Class Avg.

Diamond Hunter Lee 5-8 So. 18.2

Kerrigan Small Leesville 5-6 Sr. 25.0

Ashanti Eden Salmen 5-4 Jr. 20.0

Kiana Anderson Warren Easton 35 5-11 Jr. 10.5

Shaniyah Meneweather Neville 5-5 Sr. 14.0

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: KOURTNEY WEBER, URSULINE ACADEMY

COACH OF THE YEAR: DARIUS MIMMS, WARREN EASTON

Honorable mention

Chloe Fleming, South Terrebonne; Taylor Bell, Huntington; Ra’Von Robertson, Assumption; Qua Chambers, Benton; Marghan Frierson, Ellender; Alisha Singleton, Morgan City; Bre Rodgers, Minden; Cabria Lewis, Warren Easton, Kennedi Jackson, Ursuline; Mya Phillips, Helen Cox; Destiny Thomas, Bossier; Jaylen Huderson, Salmen; Rayven Patin, Cabrini; Chrissy Brown, Carencro; Tytianna Wynn, Booker T. Washington; Dai Strong, West Ouachita; Orien James, Ellender; Zakayla Collins, Leesville; Ava Jones Carencro; Nia Fontenette, Cecilia; Brittney Smith, Northside; Johnae Thomas, Northside.