High school basketball: Bossier, Airline boys continue winning ways in Natchitoches Central tournament

The Bossier Bearkats and Airline Vikings remained undefeated with victories Tuesday on the second day of the Natchitoches Central boys tournament.

Bossier routed host Natchitoches Central 83-54 and Airline downed Barbe 61-50.

In a girls tournament game, Airline fell to Ponchatoula 61-40. In a non-tournament game, Haughton lost to Stanley 55-42.

Jacoby Decker scored 25 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Bossier (3-0). Decker has eight 3-pointers in two tournament games.

Xavien Beasley added 16 points and Otis Smith 13. Kaalas Roots scored eight.

CJ Carpenter led Natchitoches Central (0-2) with 24.

TJ Robinson and Brayden Thompson led Airline (4-0) with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Robinson scored nine in the first half as the Vikings cruised to a 31-11 lead. Airline had four 3-pointers in the game, including two by Kyle McConathy in the second half.

Rodney Pete paced Barbe (4-1) with 17 points.

Kayla Hampton and Keiarra McCoy led the Airline girls (1-3) with nine and eight points, respectively.

Hailey Giaratano scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Ponchatoula (4-0). Jaylee Womack added 15.