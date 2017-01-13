The Bossier Bearkats begin defense of their District 1-4A boys basketball title Friday night at home against the Huntington Raiders.

Bossier (20-4) is coming off a 48-35 victory over defending Class 5A state champion Natchitoches Central at home. Huntington (14-8) hasn’t played since falling to Ruston 76-59 in the third-place game of the Bossier Invitational.

In another 1-4A boys opener, the Benton Tigers (6-8) host the Minden Crimson Tide (9-10). Benton defeated Green Oaks 64-44 a week ago in a consolation game of the Bossier Invitational. Minden fell to Gibsland-Coleman 85-80 on Tuesday. The Tide have lost four of their last five.

In District 1-5A boys, Haughton (3-14, 0-2) hosts Southwood (10-12, 1-1) and Parkway (10-5, 2-1) visits Byrd (12-6, 1-2).

District 1-5A leader Airline (14-5, 3-0) visits West Monroe (10-10) in a non-district game. The Vikings have won eight of their last nine.

In District 1-1A boys, Plain Dealing (5-7, 3-2) vists D’Arbonne Woods. (5 -12, 0-4).

In District 1-4A girls, defending champ Benton and Bossier will try to improve to 2-0 in district play.

Benton (12-10) hosts Minden (18-2, 1-0) and Bossier (10-10) hosts Huntington (11-5, 1-0). Minden was No. 5 in the latest LHSAA Class 4A power rankings.

In District 1-5A, Haughton (10-10, 1-3) hosts Southwood (16-5, 3-1) and Parkway (2-15, 0-5) is at Byrd (5-13, 1-3).

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing (7-9, 3-2) visits D’Arbonne Woods (5-14, 1-4).

