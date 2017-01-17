The Bossier Bearkats host the Woodlawn Knights on Tuesday night in a key District 1-4A boys basketball matchup.

The Bearkats (21-4) and the Knights (18-3) are 2-3 in the unofficial power rankings released by the LHSAA on Tuesday.

Bossier opened District 1-4A play Friday with a 56-38 victory over Huntington. Woodlawn routed North DeSoto 88-33 in its opener.

Also in District 1-4A, Benton (7-8, 1-0) hosts Northwood (4-15, 0-1). The Tigers rallied past Minden 58-55 in their district opener. Northwood fell to Fair Park 47-38.

In District 1-5A, leader Airline (15-5, 3-0) hosts Haughton (3-15, 0-3). The Vikings are No. 18 in the Class 5A power rankings and will need to move up at least a couple of spots to host a first-round playoff game.

Parkway (10-6, 2-2) hosts Green Oaks (6-17) in a non-district games. Parkway is No. 32 in Class 5A. The top 32 teams generally make the playoffs.

In the other 1-5A games, Southwood (11-12, 2-1) is at Evangel Christian (14-5, 1-2) and Captain Shreve (11-11, 2-2) hosts Byrd.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing (6-7, 4-2) visits defending state champion Arcadia (8-6, 5-1).

In District 1-5A girls, Airline (10-11, 3-2) hosts Haughton (10-11, 1-2). Airline is No. 32 in the Class 5A power rankings.

Parkway hosts Green Oaks in a non-district game.

In District 1-4A, Benton (12-11, 1-1) will try to bounce back from Friday’s 61-47 loss to Minden. The Lady Tigers host Northwood (3-11, 0-2).

Bossier (10-11, 1-1) will also be looking to rebound from a loss. The Lady Kats (10-11, 1-1), who fell to Huntington 56-37 Friday, host Woodlawn (9-8, 1-1).

Bossier is No. 15 in the Class 4A power rankings and Benton is No. 24.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing (8-9, 4-1) visits defending state champion Arcadia (18-2, 5-0).

