Scores from Saturday’s annual Bossier Parish High School Basketball Jamboree at Airline. Each “game” consisted of two 10-minute halves.

Girls

Plain Dealing 32, Haughton 28

Benton 52, Parkway 32

Bossier 29, Airline 25

Boys

Plain Dealing 36, Haughton 31

Benton 45, Parkway 44

Bossier 38, Airline 32