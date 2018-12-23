High school basketball: Bossier rolls past Woodlawn in key District 1-4A boys matchup

The capacity crowd at Woodlawn on Saturday night came to see a tight battle between two of the top boys basketball teams in Class 4A.

What they saw was total domination by the Bossier Bearkats. Bossier raced to a 14-1 lead and the Bearkats never took their foot off the gas in a 73-51 District 1-4A victory over the Knights.

Bossier, No. 1 in the Class 4A power rankings, improved to 11-2 overall and 1-1 in district. Fourth-ranked Woodlawn dropped to 14-4 and 0-1.

Last season, Bossier and Woodlawn split their two district games and shared the district title. Both games were thrillers decided by two points.

The Bearkats took the suspense out of Saturday’s game early. Taking advantage of some cold shooting by the Knights, Bossier quieted the Woodlawn fans with the early run.

By the end of the first quarter, the Bearkats led 19-8. By halftime, it was 35-15.

The Knights looked like they might make a run early in the second half, scoring five quick points to cut the lead to 15. But the Bearkats answered with another 14-1 run and led by as many as 28 points.

Bossier took a 51-28 lead into the final quarter. Woodlawn got as close as 16 with about five minutes to play. But the Bearkats quickly snuffed out the rally with a 6-0 run.

Bossier played its usual outstanding defense, forcing turnovers and turning them into fast-break points. The Bearkats dominated the boards, getting several second-chance baskets. They also limited the Knights to just one shot on most possessions.

Bossier’s Xavien Beasley had a double-double with 18 points and 18 rebounds. Jacoby Decker scored 18 points with many of them coming on drives inside the lane.

Kaalas Roots added 14 points, Otis Smith eight and Dante Bell seven.

The 6-foot-7 Bell also grabbed 11 rebounds and altered many a Woodlawn shot inside the lane.

Ahmad Green and Tra’Michael Moton led Woodlawn with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Delatrion Moton scored nine.

Bossier is off until the Madison Prep tournament, which starts Dec. 28.

Woodlawn won the girls games 47-40. The Lady Kats (5-12, 1-2) stayed close and were within one point early in the fourth quarter. But the Lady Knights (8-10, 1-1) pulled away at the end.

Elsewhere Saturday, Haughton fell to Stanley in boys and girls games at Haughton. The Bucs lost 50-47 in overtime and the Lady Bucs fell 70-56.

Kentrell Parker paced the Bucs (6-8) with 17 points.

Taralyn Sweeney and Takaiyah Sweeney paced the Lady Bucs (9-8) with 26 and 17 points, respectively.

Haughton led 33-30 at the half and then went cold in the third quarter, scoring only two points to Stanley’s 14.

Destiney Jones led Stanley (20-4), No. 2 in the Class B power rankings, with 25 points. Makayla Williams hit three of Stanley’s six 3-pointers and scored 13.