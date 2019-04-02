High school basketball: Bossier’s Decker named Outstanding Player on LSWA boys All-State team; Benton’s Ward first team for second year in a row

Staff Reports and Louisiana Sports Writers Association

Bossier senior guard Jacoby Decker has been named the Outstanding Player on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State boys basketball team.

Decker averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.1 rebounds. He helped the Bearkats win the District 1-4A title and reach the Class 4A state title game.

Benton senior guard Emily Ward was named to the girls first team for the second year in a row.

Emily Ward

She averaged 20.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.7 blocks. She helped the Lady Tigers win a share of the District 1-4A title and reach the Class 4A championship game.

Decker and Ward were named the MVPs on The Press-Tribune’s All-Parish team for the second straight year.

Bossier senior guard Kaalas Roots was named honorable mention on the boys team. Roots was seriously injured in a car accident early Friday morning and has been hospitalized since then.

According to a Monday update from Bossier coach Nick Bohanan, Roots’ condition has improved.

“When I got there (Monday), he was much more active, they have him on minimal assistance and pain meds,” Bohanan said in an email message. “He still hasn’t opened his eyes, but you could see him trying while we were in the room.”

Roots averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season. He is a two-time first-team All-Parish selection.

Benton junior guard Qua Chambers was named honorable mention on the girls team.

A two-time first-team All-Parish selection, Chambers averaged 15.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 4.2 steals last season.

DeRidder’s Dominique Davis, a 5-foot-7 guard who averaged 25.4 points per game, was named the Outstanding Player on the girls team. She is an LSU signee.

Chad Pourciau, who guided Breaux Bridge to the Class 4A state championship, was named boys Coach of the Year.

Valencia Wilson, who led Lee Magnet to a 34-2 record and the Division II state title, was named girls Coach of the Year.

LSWA CLASS 4A ALL-STATE TEAMS

BOYS

First team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Seth Alexander Breaux Bridge 5-8 Sr. 14.8

Joseph Charles Carencro 6-8 So. 18.8

Jaden Shelvin St. Thomas More 6-2 So. 16.3

Jacoby Decker Bossier 5-9 Sr. 19.7

Tra’Michael Moton Woodlawn-Sh 6-2 Sr. 25.0

Second team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Deandre Hypolite Breaux Bridge 6-3 Jr. 10.3

Julian Landor Carencro 6-5 Sr. 16.2

Duwon Tolbert Leesville 6-5 Sr. 12.7

Jaden Tyler Assumption 5-11 So. 26.0

DT Wicks Plaquemine 6-3 Sr. 16.6

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JACOBY DECKER, BOSSIER

COACH OF THE YEAR: CHAD POURCIAU, BREAUX BRIDGE

Honorable mention

Robert Coleman, Franklin Parish; Ty Sanders, Tioga; Dontrell Hill, Franklin Parish; Seginald Bryant, Leesville; Carlos Sepulvado, Leesville; Keydrain Calligan, Westgate; Leon Smith, Rayne; Frank Robinson, Ellender; Dionjahe Thomas, Ellender; Kaalas Roots, Bossier; Herman Key, B.T. Washington; Zion Crawford, Minden; Jarred Singleton, Morgan City; Eric Thibodaux, South Lafourche; Marlon Robinson, Assumption; Quinn Strander, E.D. White Catholic; Josh Ratcliff, Assumption; Hunter Dean, Lakeshore; DeVaughan Gross, Woodlawn-BR.

GIRLS

First team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Domonique Davis DeRidder 5-7 Sr. 25.4

Terris McKay Ellender 5-5 Sr. 14.2

Cabria Lewis Warren Easton 5-6 Sr. 12.0

Emily Ward Benton 6-0 Sr. 20.2

Diamond Hunter Lee 5-8 Jr. 22.0

Second team

Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.

Elizabeth Ratcliff Teurlings Catholic 5-7 Sr. 19.5

Raven Franklin Neville 5-7 Sr. 14.4

Chloe Fleming South Terrebonne 5-6 Sr. 19.2

Breanna Sutton Warren Easton 5-5 So. 18.0

Ashanti Eden Salmen 5-6 Sr. 22.0

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DOMONIQUE DAVIS, DERIDDER

COACH OF THE YEAR: VALENCIA WILSON, LEE

Honorable mention

Cordel Batiste, Cecilia; Johnae Thomas, Northside; Jasmine Sanders, Grant; Makayla Bynum, South Lafourche; Ra’von Robertson, Assumption; Trastasia Hester, Ellender; Tanisha Hester, Ellender; Sh’Diamond Holly, Morgan City; Mya Phillips, Helen Cox; Jatlen Henderson, Salmen; Brionne Woods, Cabrini; Derrica Gilbert, Minden; A’Niya Lagarde, Lee; Brittany Theriot, Vandebilt Catholic; Ava Pitre, South Lafourche; Ja’rielle James, Leesville; Brooke Kendrick, Buckeye; Qua Chambers, Benton, Junior; Bre Rodgers, Minden, Senior; Ty Nevels, North DeSoto, Senior; Tytianna Wynn, BTW, Senior; Shakalyn Cotton, Livonia.