Defending Class 4A state champion Bossier hosts defending Class 5A state champion Natchitoches Central in a boys basketball game tonight at 7:30.

Bossier (19-4) had a 14-game winning streak snapped in the championship game of the Bossier Invitatational on Saturday night. The Bearkats fell to Fair Park 38-36 on a last-second shot.

Natchitoches Central (19-4) lost to Huntington 74-70 in the quarterfinals of the Bossier Invitational in its last outing.

In District 1-5A boys play, Airline (13-5, 2-0) hosts Captain Shreve (10-10, 1-1) and Parkway (9-5, 1-1) hosts Haughton (3-13, 0-1). In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing (4-7, 2-2) hosts Cedar Creek (4-8, 0-3).

Benton (11-10) begins defense of its District 1-4A girls championship at Fair Park (1-15). In another District 1-4A opener, Bossier (9-10) visits North DeSoto (7-6).

In District 1-5A, Airline (10-10, 3-1) hosts Captain Shreve (16-5, 2-1) and Haughton (9-10, 0-3) visits Parkway (2-14, 0-4).

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing (6-10, 2-2) hosts Cedar Creek (14-4, 2-1).

