The annual ‘Doc’ Edwards Invitational sponsored by Willis-Knighton Health System starts Wednesday.

The tournament features 13 boys teams and 14 girls teams.

Games will be played at Airline, Benton Middle and Benton High over four days.

All games Saturday, including the 6:30 p.m. girls finals and 8:30 boys, will be played at Airline.

The Airline, Benton, Plain Dealing and Parkway boys and girls teams are all competing.

There will be a new champion as Bossier isn’t in this year’s field. The Bearkats defeated Airline 56-42 in the 2016 title game.

St. Amant had the best record among boys teams at 10-2 as of press time. The Gators face the winner of a game between Northwood and Alexandria Senior High at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Airline (8-6), Red River (9-5), Benton (6-4), Parkway (6-4), Many (4-2) and Huntington (6-5) were the other teams with winning records as of press time.

The girls tournament features a strong field.

Possible title contenders include Minden, Benton, North Caddo and Natchitoches Central.

Minden was 15-0 at presstime, Benton 12-3, North Caddo 14-4 and Natchitoches Central 15-5.

Benton and North Caddo could meet in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Rebels 48-46 in the championship game of the Trak1 Background Screening Lady Tigers Tournament on Dec. 9.

Minden and Natchitoches Central could meet in the quarterfinals.

Defending champion Red River (9-5) faces Minden in the first round.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

BOYS

FIRST ROUND

WEDNESDAY

AT AIRLINE

Alexandria Senior High vs. Northwood, 2:30

Airline vs. North Webster, 5:30

Parkway vs. Minden, 8:30

AT BENTON HIGH

Benton vs. Many, 5:30

Plain Dealing vs. Huntington, 8:30

AT BENTON MIDDLE

Booker T. Washington vs. Red River, 5:30

GIRLS

FIRST ROUND

AT AIRLINE

Northwood vs. Wossman, 4

Airline vs. Green Oaks, 7

AT BENTON HIGH

North Caddo vs. Woodlawn, 4

Benton vs. Plain Dealing, 7

AT BENTON MIDDLE

Minden vs. Red River, 4

Natchitoches Central vs. Huntington, 7

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com