High school basketball: Haughton boys and girls, Parkway boys, Plain Dealing boys advance in Haughton tournament

The Haughton boys and girls, Parkway boys and Plain Dealing boys advanced to the semifinals of their respective divisions with victories Wednesday in the Jack Clayton Haughton Invitational basketball tournament.

In boys first-round games at Haughton High, Haughton edged Magnolia 64-62 in overtime, Parkway downed Minden 61-53, Plain Dealing rolled past North DeSoto 52-26 and Byrd defeated Lakeside 45-37.

In semifinal games Thursday, Haughton takes on Plain Dealing at 7 and Byrd faces Parkway at 8:30. In the consolation semifinals, Lakeside plays Minden at 4 and North DeSoto meets Magnolia at 5:30.

In girls first-round games at Haughton Middle School, Haughton cruised past Lakeside 55-21, Plain Dealing fell to North DeSoto 64-52, Haynesville downed Logansport 52-40 and Northwood topped Byrd 49-43.

In Thursday’s semifinals, Haynesville plays Northwood at 7 and Haughton faces North DeSoto at 8:30. In the consolation semifinals, Logansport meets Byrd at 4 and Plain Dealing plays Lakeside at 5:30.

Kentrell Parker led 10 Bucs who scored against Magnolia with 19 points. Khaylon Chapple added 14.

Haughton led 17-8 after a quarter but Magnolia closed the gap to one by halftime. The Mariners led 45-43 after three and the game was tied 55 at the end of regulation.

Parker scored four in overtime. JJ Dudley and Xander Morris had one two-point basket each. Cisco Cortes hit a free throw.

T. Lewis led Magnolia with 25 points. The Mariners sank seven 3-pointers while the Bucs had just one.

Joey Wiggins led Parkway against Minden with 21 points. He was nine of 15 from the free throws line.

Chase Turner added 12 points and Javoris White 10.

Wiggins and White scored five each in the first quarter, helping the Panthers build a 14-5 lead. Parkway led 29-21 at the half and 42-31 after three quarters.

Wiggins hit five of seven free throws and scored nine points in the fourth quarter.

Curtis Carter led Minden with 19 points, including three 3-pointers.

Ja’kaleb Mcgee scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Plain Dealing’s victory. Dakeldrick Oliver had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Lions led 31-12 at the half.

Ten Lady Bucs scored in Haughton’s victory over Lakeside. Crystal Norton led the way with 14 points. Taralyn Sweeney added nine and Takaiyah Sweeney eight.

Haughton dominated from the start. The Lady Bucs led 25-4 after the first quarter and 36-8 at the half.

Zakiya Williams led Plain Dealing against North DeSoto with 17 points. Denya Lewis chipped in with 11 and Shacollia Hogan had 10.

The Lady Lions trailed by just one at the half. But the Lady Griffins extended the lead to 45-37 going into the fourth quarter.

Na’Tyria Nevels led North DeSoto with 33 points.

Haynesville’s Marissa Tell matched Nevels with a 33-point performance against Logansport.